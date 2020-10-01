Golf: Stephenson, Lee share Shoprite LPGA lead

Walker shares Mississippi lead

JACKSON, Miss. — Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker wasn't feeling his best and wasn't sure what to expect, especially after missing two short birdie putts to begin the opening round Thursday in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

It turned out to be his best start in more than two years.

Walker played bogey-free on the fast greens at the Country Club of Jackson for an 8-under 64 to join Charley Hoffman among the early starters. Walker made his eighth and final birdie with a speck of mud on the right side of the ball, trusting the wind with a shot to 2 feet.

“I was like, ‘We’ll see if I can judge it just right,' and I ended up hitting it like this,” he said, holding his hands a little more than a foot apart. “Finishing that off was pretty nice.”

Hoffman made nine birdies in his round of 64.

Walker hasn't had much go his way since he won the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol. He had Lyme disease the following year that took its toll for more than that season, and he now has gone 88 starts on the PGA Tour without winning since his major title.