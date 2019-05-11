BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Steve Stricker didn’t have another near-flawless round, but he found a nice way to finish.
He birdied the final hole for a 2-under 70 and held the lead Saturday after three rounds at the Regions Tradition. Bernhard Langer was among three players two strokes back.
Stricker, who shot a second-round 64, enters the final round of the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors at 14-under 202. He was 1 over on the front nine on Greystone’s Founders Course after his first bogey of the Tradition but birdied all three par 5s on the back nine.
On the final one, Stricker sent a shot onto the green above the hole on No. 18. His approach had landed in the rough near a bunker.
“I didn’t hit the best of second shots,” Stricker said. “I tried to hit a 3-wood and hit it really hard and tried to get it into the green. Kind of hit a little thin and rolled it up there.
“I was just trying to give myself a 10-footer, try to play it off the back of the green. I was able to get a good read from Billy Andrade. He showed me the line a little bit and I was able to knock it in.”
Langer, who won the Tradition in 2016 and 2017, shot a 68. David Toms had a 70 and Andrade a 69 for the three-way tie for second. Tom Byrum and Paul Goydos were three shots back. Byrum shot a 66 and Goydos a 69.
The weather held out for the second straight day after the first round was halted at midday. But more thunderstorms were forecast overnight and throughout the morning Sunday, with leaders scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and a two-tee format.
Langer saved par on No. 13 with a nice pitch to a couple of feet from the hole after hitting it in the water. He had his first bogey of the tournament two holes later.
“I mean, there’s good bogeys and bad bogeys, and 15 was horrible after a good tee shot, bad layup and then downhill from that point onward,” Langer said.
He is seeking to become the Tradition’s first three-time winner. He already has won a pair of majors three times each, the Senior Players Championship and the Senior Open Championship.
Toms, who counts the 2001 PGA Championship among his 13 PGA Tour wins, made a long putt from the edge of the green on No. 7 for his first birdie of the round.
He won the U.S. Senior Open last year for his only win on the 50-and-over circuit.
“Nobody in our group really got hot,” Toms said. “We all played pretty solid and within striking distance. That’s kind of what you want come Sunday afternoon. Right there, just have to shoot a low one (Sunday).”
Stricker is seeking his fourth PGA Tour Champions win and first senior major after tying for second at the Tradition last year. He splits time on the PGA Tour but won three times in seven starts last year on the 50-plus circuit.
After a hot second round, he summed up this one as “just hanging in there.”
“I struggled hitting it at times, didn’t feel very comfortable,” Stricker said. “I was proud of the way that I hung in there and gutted it out and salvaged a good round out of a round that could have got away from me.”
Charles Schwab Cup leader Scott McCarron was 3 over after a 72, but will retain his No. 1 spot after this weekend.
Ailing Fleetwood contending at British Masters
SOUTHPORT, England — Tommy Fleetwood shrugged off the effects of a virus to move into contention to win the British Masters as a late stumble from Matt Wallace in the third round threw the European Tour event wide open on Saturday.
After going 47 holes without dropping a shot, second-round leader Wallace bogeyed the 12th and ran up a double bogey on the 15th — after his wayward drive hit a spectator on the head — in shooting a 2-under 70. He was level in first place on 14-under 202 overall with Marcus Kinhult (68).
Fleetwood, who is hosting the tournament at Hillside in his home town of Southport in northern England, said he struggled for energy and believes his son Frankie, who had tonsillitis last week, “has given me something.”
Still, the world No. 16 holed from 25 feet for an eagle on the 11th and also birdied Nos. 12, 14 and 17 to shoot a 68 and delight the sell-out crowd. Fleetwood was 11 under, three strokes off the lead alongside Robert MacIntyre (68).
“It’s not been ideal,” Fleetwood said. “It’s one of them things, just another challenge. I forgot my paracetamol in the bag so Clare (his wife) had to get me some on the 13th tee and that pretty much saved me on the way in.
“Whatever happens, I’m going to be going out late on the back nine on Sunday and the crowd comes to watch that, which is great.”
Scotland’s Richie Ramsay, seeking his first win for four years, was two shots off the pace after a 71.
Wallace is still in a good position to claim a fifth European Tour title in just two years.
“We are in great shape,” he said. “It’s not about winning it on Saturday. It’s about putting yourself in good position, so looking forward to tomorrow now.”
Every leads Nelson during suspended 3rd round
DALLAS — Matt Every opened the rain-delayed third round at the Byron Nelson with an eagle, then had four birdies in a span of five holes to take the lead from Sung Kang before play was suspended because of darkness Saturday night with that lead group through nine holes.
The start of play at Trinity Forest was delayed six hours because of heavy rain overnight and into the morning.
Kang matched the course record with a 61 in the second round to take a four-stroke lead over Every into Saturday after the two also played together the first two rounds.
Every had a 6-under 30 on the front nine Saturday to get to 18 under, a stroke ahead of Kang after he was 1 under for the day. Tyler Duncan, also in the final threesome, was 3 under and was third at 15 under.
The final threesome will have 27 holes to play Sunday, when the third round will be finished before the fourth round. Only nine of 83 players finished the third round.
Nicholas Lindheim was making a run at his own 61, or better, at 9 under for the day through 15 holes. At 12 under for tournament, he was in a tie for seventh after started the day 44th.