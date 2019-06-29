SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steve Stricker opened a six-stroke lead in the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday at Notre Dame, shooting a 4-under 66 and extending his bogey-free run to 48 holes.
Seeking his second senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition by six strokes in May in Alabama, the 52-year-old Stricker had a tournament-record 18-under 192 total on the rain-softened Warren Golf Course.
Much the same as it was the first two days, just driving it in the fairway," Stricker said. "Hit some pretty good iron shots into the greens. Just didn't get into too many problems. That was the key. And if I did, I was able to get it up-and-down or make a save of some sort."
He opened with a 62 to tie the tournament record and share the first-round lead with David Toms, then shot a 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke advantage.
"The course toughened up a little bit today," Stricker said. "The wind was coming from a different direction, kind of a west-northwest to almost a northwest wind, and it played a little bit different. Greens firmed up. Some of the pin locations were a little bit tougher, and you could tell in the scoring, too."
Fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly was second after a 70. Kelly beat Stricker and Retief Goosen in a playoff last week in Madison in the PGA Tour Champions event that Stricker hosts.
"I'm going to have to be the aggressor," Kelly said. "He's (Sticker's) hitting it long and straight. He's got a lot less in than me. He can pick apart a golf course. I'm going to have to play flawless. I mean, flawless. And I'm going to have to make a lot of putts."
Toms was third at 11 under after a 70.
"It just wasn't very good golf," Toms said. "I was proud of the way I hung in there, got the ball up-and-down quite a few times today. I felt like I was in between clubs all day and I was either trying to hit one too hard, too easy, work it one way or the other, and I just never pulled off the shots."
Bob Estes had a 68 to get to 10 under.
Lashley opens 6-shot lead in Detroit
DETROIT — Nate Lashley has been thinking about the deaths of his parents and girlfriend as he tries to close out the Rocket Mortgage Classic for his first PGA Tour title.
"Yeah, it definitely crosses your mind," Lashley said Saturday after shooting a bogey-free 9-under 63 to open a six-stroke lead at 23 under. "It came through my mind at one point today. At some points it's not easy, but it goes through your mind and it's something that's always going to be there for me."
The 353rd-ranked player is in his second season on the PGA Tour, reaching the highest level of golf after a long road that included tragedy , selling real estate and playing in the PGA Tour's minor leagues.
After watching Lashley play in a tournament for the University of Arizona in 2004, his parents and girlfriend died in a plane crash in Wyoming. Rod and Char Lashley and Leslie Hofmeister, all of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, were missing for three days before their bodies and the wreckage were found near the 13,780-foot Gannett Peak.
Lashley meditates, but acknowledges he can't always control where his thoughts drift even when he's playing golf.
"You can't prepare for what your mind's going to go through on the golf course," he said.
Lashley made a living as a real estate agent after graduating from college and his playing career started, stopped and resumed again. He won the Waterloo Open, a professional tournament, in Iowa in 2011 and quit competitive golf the next year.
"When I was flipping houses, I thought I was pretty much done with golf," Lashley recalled. "I always felt like I had the talent and ability to play out here. It was just a matter of getting out here and getting comfortable."
Lashley gave the game another shot, playing on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica circuit in 2015 and moved up to what is now called the Korn Ferry Tour two years later.
He made his PGA Tour debut last season in his mid-30s, but he had to end his year after 17 events because of a knee injury.
The 36-year-old Lashley slipped into the field at Detroit Golf Club as an alternate. He tied for eighth in February in the Puerto Rico Open — played opposite the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship — for his only top-10 finish on the tour. He's 132nd in the FedEx Cup standings.
If he can shoot 63 for a third time, he'll set the PGA Tour scoring record in relation to par that Ernie Els has held since 2003 at 31 under.
Lashley, the first- and second-round leader, started Saturday with a one-shot lead and pulled away with the low round of the day.
J.T. Poston (66) was second. Cameron Tringale (65) was another stroke back as one of many players taking advantage of scoring opportunities on one of the easiest courses on the tour.
"I think I had dropped 25 places before I even teed off today, so I knew low scores were out there," Tringale said. "I just had to keep hitting fairways and greens."
That's exactly what Lashley has been doing at Detroit Golf Club.
Lashley is not long off the tee, ranking among the middle of the pack. He has been spectacularly accurate on his approach shots into receptive greens, setting him for a lot of relatively short putts that he's making.
When Lashley did take chances, he was able to make shots.
His drive on the 559-yard, par-5 seventh landed in an adjacent fairway, leaving him with the choice of hitting a shot low below branches or sending the ball over towering trees and toward the green. He chose to go high and cleared the trees, leaving him 120 feet from the pin. Lashley's approach landed just 4 feet from the cup and he made the putt for birdie.
He had birdies on four of his first seven holes and had five more on the back nine in the third round. He opened the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a career-low 63 that he matched in the third round.
"I've never experienced anything like this," said Lashley, who shot a 67 in the second round. "You don't ever expect to shoot 9 under on the PGA Tour, and I've done it twice in three days."
Park, Ciganda tied for LPGA Tour lead
ROGERS, Ark. — Sung Hyun Park birdied the final two holes for an 8-under 63 and a share of lead with Carlota Ciganda on Saturday after the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Park, the second-ranked South Korean star who won the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in early March for her sixth LPGA Tour title, is coming off a second-place finish last week in Minnesota in the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
"I only have one win this season, but overall I think I have been doing a good job," Park said through a translator. "Last week I did pretty well, too. Tomorrow, I hope to focus on each shot."
Ciganda shot a 66 to match Park at 13-under 129 at Pinnacle Country Club. The Spanish player chipped in from 60 yards for eagle on the par-4 first hole and closed with a birdie on the par-5 18th.
"There's still lots of golf to play tomorrow and it can go very low here," Ciganda said. "I think it's nice to be up there, but I think there are some great players there."
Park rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with the closing birdies.
"I wasn't really worried when I made that bogey," Park said. "I like the 17th and 18th holes, and I made a birdie on the last hole yesterday, too, so I knew that I won't have to worry after that bogey."
First-round leader Inbee Park was tied for third at 11 under, following her opening 62 with a 69. Top-ranked Hyo Joo Kim (64) also was 11 under with Danielle Kang (63), Linnea Strom(65), Brittany Altomare (65) and Daniela Darquea(65).