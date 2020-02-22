Golf: Thomas builds 1-shot lead in Mexico as Rahm makes his move

Thomas was at 15-under 198 as he goes for his third victory this season.

Six players were within four shots of the lead. That group included Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau, both of whom lost ground, one more than other.

McIlroy was one shot behind when he ripped a 410-yard drive in the altitude of Mexico City to 30 feet on the par-4 12th. But he missed a 6-foot par putt on the 14th and didn’t make a birdie coming in. That gave him a 68.

DeChambeau led by three early in the round and still was tied on the back nine when he made three bogeys over the last five holes — one of his pars was a three-putt on the par-5 15th — and had to settle for a 71.

Rahm was dynamic as ever. Four of his six birdies at the start were inside 4 feet. He added three birdies on the back nine and then his gap wedge on the par-3 17th took one big hop and disappeared into the cup for an ace.

“With the start I had today, the only thing in mind was trying to get as close as possible to the leaders,” Rahm said. “I’m just really happy that after the first two days I’m going to have a legitimate chance tomorrow without needing to shoot 59 or something like that.”

Even so, it starts with Thomas.