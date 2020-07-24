Golf: Thompson, Werenski share lead at 3M Open at 12 under

“When you shoot two rounds in the 60, it doesn’t matter how the conditions are playing. You know you’re playing good golf,” Finau said. “It’s been two really clean rounds for me. You can always build off that.”

Gooch, another tour upstart seeking his first career victory, posted a 65 to match Finau at 131. Xinjun Zhang is in fifth place at 10-under.

“Growing up in Oklahoma helps on these types of days, so I kept the ball low and kept it in the fairway, hit a bunch of greens,” Gooch said.

After playing in the afternoon on Thursday, the co-leaders benefited from a short turnaround. Thompson, who played in the first group of the day with a 6:50 a.m., moved even with Werenski on the 194-yard 17th hole. The 35-year-old Thompson, who has one career PGA Tour victory, landed his tee shot on the back of the green and then made a 20-foot putt for birdie.

“The big thing is just try not to overpower the golf course, stay within myself, make good, comfortable swings,” Thompson said.

The good ones just didn’t get any applause.

“It’s weird. Obviously I wish fans were able to come out here, but I would say I’m almost kind of used to it now. It’s been a few weeks of this,” Werenski said.