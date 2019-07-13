SILVIS, Illinois — Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry shared the third-round lead Saturday in the John Deere Classic.
Winless on the PGA Tour, Tringale shot a 6-under 65 to match Landy at 16-under 197 at TPC Deere Run. Landry had a 67. He won the Valero Texas Open last year for his lone tour title.
Bill Haas, the 2011 FedEx Cup champion, and Adam Schenk were a stroke back. Haas shot a 64, tying the best round of the day. Schenk had a 66.
Nick Watney also had a 64 to join 2016 winner Ryan Moore (65), Dylan Frattelli (65) and Vaughn Taylor (66) at 14 under. Chris Stroud (66), Lucas Glover (69) and Roger Sloan (67) were 13 under.
Kim leads in Ohio; Thompson 1 shot back
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday in the Marathon Classic to take a one-stroke lead over Lexi Thompson into the final round.
Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys in gusty conditions to reach 16-under 197 at Highland Meadows Golf Club.
"It was a little tough to judge the distance," Kim said. "Wind very gusty, on and off."
The South Korean player won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship in May in California for her eighth tour title.
"Tomorrow, I play with Lexi Thompson, one of my favorite players," Kim said. "I'm very exciting play with her. ... I'm very confident right now. Play same as last three days."
Thompson made a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th for a 65. She won the ShopRite LPGA Classic last month in New Jersey for her 11th tour title.
"It was a lot windier today," Thompson said. "A little bit different direction, but not a big difference. It was just gusty. ... It was a little bit more to deal with and then firmer greens in the afternoon, but it was a good test."
She's coming off a two-week break after playing five straight events.
"I took my first week off at home and just relaxed and then I basically just played the second week," Thompson said. "I just wanted to keep my swing in the groove because I was hitting it well before I took the break. Just really took it easy. Came into this week knowing I like this golf course and just this tournament in general, so it's just been overall a fun week for me."
U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 was third at 12 under after a 69.
"My tee shot was not very good, especially my iron shots," Lee6 said. "It was so hard to control my shots. There weren't a lot of birdies today."
Stacy Lewis (69), Jennifer Kupcho (69) and Carlota Ciganda (68) were 11 under.
Lewis won the last of her 12 LPGA Tour titles in 2017. She was born in nearby Toledo and has an endorsement deal with Marathon Oil.
"As long as it stays windy and the golf course keeps playing hard, I think there is a good round out there," Lewis said. "I feel like I'm getting really close. I did a good job hanging in there today. I thought it played pretty tough. Just keep inching a little closer to playing some really good golf. That's all you can do."
Kupcho is making her sixth tour start as a pro. The former Wake Forest star won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in April.
"It was good," Kupcho said. "I definitely struggled a little bit the beginning with tee shots. Got the groove going at the end and just missed a couple putts."
Parel overtakes Goosen in Senior Players
AKRON, Ohio — Scott Parel took advantage of Retief Goosen's problems Saturday to take the third-round lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions' five major tournaments.
Seven strokes behind Goosen at the start of the day, Parel birdied two of the last three holes — holing a 30-footer on the par-4 18th — for 3-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Goosen at Firestone Country Club.
Goosen followed his opening rounds of 69 and 62 with a 75. The South African played the first four holes in 4 over, making a bogey on No. 1, a double bogey on No. 3 and another bogey on No. 4. He had two more bogeys in the back nine and made only one birdie in the round.
Parel had a 5-under 205 total. He won twice last year on the 50-and-over tour.
Steve Stricker (73), Kent Jones (70) and Brandt Jobe (73) were 3 under. Stricker is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the U.S. Senior Open at Norte Dame, and also won the major Regions Tradition in May.
Firestone is a longtime PGA Tour venue, hosting the World Golf Championships event and previously the World Series of Golf.
Wiesberger leads Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Bernd Wiesberger will take a two-shot lead into the last round of the Scottish Open after carding 6-under 65 on Saturday.
At 20 under after three rounds, Wiesberger posted the lowest ever 54-hole total at the European Tour event, and the lowest of his career.
Eric van Rooyen of South Africa shot 67 to drop out of a tie for the lead to second at 18 under at The Renaissance Club.
France's Romain Langasque (65) and Italy's Nino Bertasio (bogey-free 67) were two shots further back in a tie for third.
Former Ryder Cup star Jamie Donaldson and the English pair of Matt Wallace and Lee Slattery were part of a five-strong group on 15 under.
Former British Open champion Henrik Stenson went 52 holes without a dropped shot before a double bogey on the 17th left him six shots off the lead alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Italy's Andrea Pavan, who made the cut on the mark of 5 under and surged through the field with a flawless 62.
Former No. 1 Justin Thomas was eight shots off the pace following a 70, while Rory McIlroy was a shot further back after a 68 which included four birdies in five holes from the fifth but also three bogeys.
Wiesberger turned in 31 after four birdies and was at 20 under when he dropped his only shot of the day, missing a short putt on the 17th. He recovered with his seventh birdie.
He won his fifth European Tour title in May at the Made in Denmark, and the Austrian was runner-up at the Irish Open last weekend.
Three places are also up for grabs for the British Open next week at Royal Portrush, where Donaldson won his first European Tour title in the 2012 Irish Open.
"I'll be keeping an eye on the leaderboard, I really want that Open spot of course, but winning is more important than that, that's the primary goal," Donaldson said. "I just need to go out there and play like I played today and then I'll be buzzing."