Golf: Trio leads after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand — Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok.

Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and Morgan Jediah were among those two behind in the 54-hole event.

The tournament is being played on the new Stonehill Golf Club north of downtown Bangkok. The course was created by American designer Kyle Phillips and opened this year.

Dustin Johnson, who leads the money list with just over $12.5 million in five events, shot 70. British Open champion Cameron Smith, who won the last LIV event in Chicago in mid-September, shot 72.

It's the first time LIV Golf is being played outside the United States since its inaugural event in early June near London.

Before the start of play, players learned that they still won't accrue ranking points on the LIV series. The Official World Golf Ranking said in a statement Thursday that it had denied the MENA Tour’s request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule.

The OWGR said the MENA Tour did not give it sufficient notice and there would not be time to finish the review ahead of the Bangkok tournament and next week's event in Saudi Arabia.

LIV Golf created an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour, which hasn’t run a tournament of its own since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The MENA Tour stands for Middle East and North Africa and is a developmental tour that has been getting the bare minimum of world ranking points since 2016. It has 54-hole events with a 36-hole cut, offering a $75,000 purse.

“I don’t think it really was much of a response. I just hate when you sit on the fence. Just pick a side,” Koepka said Friday. “If it’s yes or no, just pick one. So I’m not a big fan of that.”

Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 69 Friday, said the decision by the rankings group was only “delaying the inevitable.”

“We’ve hit every mark in their criteria, so for us not to get points is kind of crazy with having the top — at least I believe we have the top players in the world,” DeChambeau said. “We certainly believe that there’s enough that are in the top 50, and we deserve to be getting world ranking points. When they keep holding it back, they’re going to just keep playing a waiting game.”

The MENA Tour now is aligned with the Asian Development Tour, a step below the Asian Tour. LIV Golf already has invested $300 million in the Asian Tour, creating an “International Series” that began this year.

The OWGR said it now is reviewing “significant changes” to the MENA Tour's membership structure and schedule.

The MENA Tour not only submitted LIV Golf's next two tournaments as part of its schedule, it said all LIV Golf players — such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka — have joined the MENA Tour.

MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer said he disagreed with the reasons for the OWGR ruling.

“We have had various communications with OWGR since submitting our 2022-23 schedule, MENA Tour handbook, exemption criteria and our field ahead of our opening event of our new season which tees off today," Spencer said in a statement. “None of this communication pointed towards any technical reason for the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok to be treated any differently to any MENA Tour event, every one of which has received OWGR since we were accepted into the OWGR framework in 2016."

The OWGR said it would wait until the review is complete before deciding whether to award points to the MENA Tour's new “Limited Field Tournaments.” It said the MENA defined that as “any MENA Tour-approved event” of fewer than 80 players.

Meanwhile, the OWGR said regular MENA Tour events will still get points. That won't be the case for LIV Golf this year. After the events in Bangkok and Saudi Arabia, the last tournament is only for teams.

DeChambeau and Harold Varner III are among those that appear certain to fall out of the top 50 by the end of the year, meaning they likely would have no path to play in the Masters and would have to go through qualifying for two other majors.

None of the majors has yet to say whether LIV Golf has caused them to change their criteria for next year.

Rahm struggles, only 2 shots back

MADRID — Jon Rahm’s four-footer for birdie on the final hole just missed the cup, capping a frustrating day for the home-crowd favorite at the Spanish Open and dropping him two shots off the lead on Friday.

Paul Waring and Stephen Gallacher shared a one-shot lead at the halfway mark.

Rahm, seeking a third Spanish Open title to equal Seve Ballesteros’ victories, followed his opening round of 63 with a 3-under 68 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

A solid back nine after a slow start moved him to 10 under overall and in contention going into the weekend.

“It’s still a good position to be in,” Rahm said. “The putt on the 18th was a pity, but it happens, it’s not a big deal. Two shots off the lead is nothing, especially knowing that I still haven’t played my best golf.”

Rahm was visibly frustrated with his game early on. The world No. 6 had consecutive mishits that led to his first bogey on the fifth hole, then could be heard loudly cursing in Spanish after a bad drive on the following hole.

Rahm picked up consecutive birdies on the seventh and eighth holes before making two more bogeys on the 10th and 11th. He finally settled down, making four birdies in his next five holes before missing the four-footer to close out the round.

“I played 11 uncomfortable holes and then played really good golf on the last seven,” Rahm said. “It was a frustrating start because I was making good swings and things didn’t go my way.”

Waring had 10 birdies and two bogeys in his 8-under 63 to sit at 12 under for the tournament. His birdies came in streaks, with three in a row to start, then three more from holes 8-10 and the other four from holes 14-17.

“I got the putter quite hot,” the Englishman said. “It was nice to hole a few long ones coming in and just sort of keep that momentum going.”

Gallacher had seven birdies and a bogey in his second consecutive round of 6-under 65.

“If I can play the same over the weekend ...” the Scot posed.

Fellow Scot David Drysdale and South African Hennie Du Plessis had rounds of 66 to stay one shot off the lead at 11 under.

Tied with Rahm in fifth place were first-round leaders Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand and Darius van Driel of the Netherlands. Also at 10 under were Australian Min Woo Lee and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon.

The other first-round leader, Ashun Wu, had a rollercoaster round that included six birdies, a bogey and three double bogeys. The Chinese golfer shot 39 on the back nine in a 1-over round of 72, dropping five shots off the pace.

South African Daniel van Tonder made a hole-in-one on the par-three ninth, a day after Daniel Gavins’ feat at the same hole.

Tommy Fleetwood, the other top 30 player in the field in Madrid, shot 2-under 69 to move to 3 under for the tournament in a tie for 46th.