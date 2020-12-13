Golf: U.S. Women's Open pushed to Monday because of thunderstorms

HOUSTON — The latest U.S. Women's Open on the calendar will last one more day because of relentless rain that drenched Champions Golf Club and forced the USGA to suspend the final round until Monday.
Hinako Shibuno of Japan, who had a one-shot lead as she goes for a second major, never teed off.
The USGA moved up tee times as early as possible Sunday because of the forecast, and the final round was just over an hour old when thunderstorms in the area caused play to be stopped. It never resumed, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain falling before there was no point in trying to restart.
The turf in the December climate doesn't drain as quickly. Plus, heavy rain soaked the course Friday after the second round. There was standing water across Champions even during spells when the rain subsided.
The U.S. Women's Open was postponed from early June because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be the first Monday finish for the U.S. Women's Open since So Yeon Ryu won at The Broadmoor in Colorado in 2011.
Shibuno won the Women's British Open last year in her major championship debut — and her first tournament outside Japan — and is bidding to become the third woman to win two majors the first time playing them. Se Ri Pak was the most recent in 1998 at the LPGA Championship and U.S. Women's Open.
She was at 4-under 209, one shot ahead of Amy Olson, the 28-year-old from North Dakota who has not won in her seven years on the LPGA Tour. Only two other players, Moriya Jutanugarn and Ji Yeong Kim2, were under par.
Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion and former No. 1 player in the world, made birdie on her first hole before play was stopped. That pulled her within five shots of the lead.
Forty-two players from the 66 who made the cut had finished at least one hole. The most anyone played was six holes. They will pick up where they left off on Monday; the USGA decided against calling the final round a wash and starting over.
Kuchar, English break records in QBE Shootout runaway
NAPLES, Fla. — Matt Kuchar and Harris English broke a bunch of their own QBE Shootout records in a runaway victory Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club.
Kuchar and English became the first team to win the event three times, finished at 37-under 179 to break the mark of 34 under they set in 2013, and won by nine strokes to top their 2013 record of seven.
“That is laughable,” Kuchar said. “It’s hard to fathom just how good of golf that was. It’s funny, as a player you stay in the moment pretty well and don’t think too much about it.”
Five strokes ahead after an 11-under 61 on Saturday in modified alternate-shot play, Kuchar and English shot a 60 in better-ball play. English closed birdie-eagle-birdie.
“I didn’t want to put too much thought into us having a five-shot lead coming in today,” English said. “I kind of wanted to put more into seeing what we could do, trying to break the record.”
Also the 2016 winners, they had the eagle and 10 birdies in the final round.
“The show Harris put on on the back nine was just awesome,” Kuchar said. “I think he pulled me aside after 14 and said, `I think we need two shots to set the new mark.′ I said, `We’ve got four chances.′ And he went ahead and went birdie-eagle-birdie to close it out. It was fun to watch.”
Defending champions Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway tied for second at 28 under with the all-rookie team of Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes and first-round leaders Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair.
Sabbatini and Tway shot 61, Griffin and Hughes 62, and Na and O’Hair 64.
Five other players have won the event three times: Fred Couples, Steve Elkington, Brad Faxon, Scott McCarron and Kenny Perry.
Westwood is Europe's No. 1 again after dramatic Dubai finish
As Matt Fitzpatrick lined up a short putt to win his second World Tour Championship, Lee Westwood was embracing his fiancée in the scoring tent in celebration of a notable achievement of his own.
Moments earlier amid a dramatic end to the most bizarre of years on the European Tour, Westwood — at the venerable age of 47 — had been confirmed as the oldest winner of the season-long Race to Dubai title.
He would be finishing a season as the tour’s No. 1 player for a third time in his career, 20 years after the first. And, soon, he’d be hoisting the giant Harry Vardon Trophy high, despite having a sore back that nearly forced him to withdraw at the start of the week.
“I got my back back to pretty decent,” Westwood said with a smile. “Now I’ve had to lift that massive trophy and strained it again.”
It was worth the pain.
In what turned into a suspenseful final round in the season-ending event at Dubai's Jumeirah Golf Estates, Fitzpatrick birdied the first four holes and held on grimly on the back nine to shoot 4-under 68 and win the World Tour Championship by one stroke from Westwood.
Westwood also shot 68 after getting up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie at the last hole, which left him in contention to win the Race to Dubai title at the expense of Fitzpatrick and Patrick Reed — the former Masters champion looking to become the first American to be the European Tour’s No. 1.
Westwood needed a collapse from some of his rivals over the final holes on the Earth Course, and that’s what transpired.
Reed would have been Race to Dubai champion by finishing in outright third place or higher, but bogeys at the 16th and 17th saw him lose out. Still, chipping in from the fringe at No. 18, Reed shot 70 and finish tied for third with Viktor Hovland (69), ultimately two shots behind Fitzpatrick.
That left Laurie Canter, playing in the final group with Fitzpatrick, as the only player who could deny Westwood outright second place. However, Canter pulled his tee shot at the par-3 17th and required two shots just to get the ball up the bank and onto the green.
The Englishman made double-bogey there and only parred the last, when he needed eagle to finish alongside Westwood.
Westwood was watching the action unfold on TV from inside the scoring tent next to his caddie, fiancée Helen, when he was confirmed as Race to Dubai champion. They hugged each other, their emotions partially covered by the fact they were wearing face masks.
He is five years older than the previous oldest winner — Colin Montgomerie, who was 42 when he won the last of his eight titles in 2005 — and ended up triumphing by a measly 17.8 points from Fitzpatrick.
“The most satisfying thing is doing it under pressure when it matters,” Westwood said. “You know, coming out this week knowing nothing but a win or second will do, and pulling it off, really.”
Westwood won what was formerly known as the Order of Merit title for the first time 20 years ago at Valderrama, and again in 2009 in Dubai.
A former top-ranked player, Westwood is renowned for being one of the greatest golfers never to win a major but there’s no doubting his status as an elder statesman on the European Tour.
Still a champion, too.
And now, he was reminded, with a great chance of securing a place in the European team for next year’s postponed Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. It would be his 11th appearance in golf’s biggest team event.
“The Ryder Cup would be great if I got in again,” Westwood said, before hesitating. “I would love to play again but at some point I’m hoping the captaincy will be offered to me. I would love to do that.
“At certain times, you’ve got to move into different chapters of your life. It’s nice to watch these young kids play, they tear it up out there. I enjoyed the Ryder Cup last time out when I was vice-captain. It’s a lot less pressure than having to hit the greens and hole the putts yourself.”
The baby-faced Fitzpatrick is one of those young guys, with the 26-year-old Englishman now a two-time winner of the World Tour Championship by backing up his victory in 2016.
“All I was bothered about this week was winning,” Fitzpatrick said. “I turned up obviously 16th, so the Race to Dubai didn’t really enter my head, if I’m honest.”
It was a spectacular finish to a season that saw the European Tour suspended between March and July because of the coronavirus outbreak. Once play resumed, 27 events were held back-to-back, with players having to live and perform in bio-secure bubbles.
The first of those 27 events was the British Masters, hosted by Westwood in northern England.
“It didn’t look good for a period of time there, and we played every week pretty much,” Westwood said. That’s a phenomenal achievement with what’s going on to get those tournaments on."
