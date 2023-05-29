Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STERLING, Va. — Harold Varner III won his first LIV Golf event Sunday when he two-putted from about 35 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Trump National in LIV Golf-DC.

Varner won by one shot over Branden Grace of South Africa, who moments earlier holed about a 20-foot birdie putt on the tough par-4 second hole, his last of the shotgun start. Grace closed with a 66.

Mito Pereira, the 36-hole leader, shot 71 and finished third.

Varner won for the first time on American soil. He never won on the PGA Tour before signing on with the Saudi-funded league. His previous two professional wins were the Australian PGA Championship and the Saudi International.

“I'm getting better at golf,” he said. “That's always been my goal. I think big things are coming.”

Varner, who opened the 54-hole event with a 64, started the final round one shot behind Pereira. But the Chilean bogeyed his first two holes.

Varner holed a bunker shot for birdie at the 11th, and he made about a 12-foot birdie putt on the 15th that gave him a two-shot lead. Grace birdied two of his final three holes.

Varner finished at 12-under 204 and made $4 million.

Torque won the team competition.

Brooks Koepka had a 70 and tied for 12th a week after he won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill for his fifth major.

Grillo wins 2-hole playoff at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas — Emiliano Grillo could only watch as his ball kept floating and rolling back toward the No. 18 tee after his wayward shot into the flowing water of a small concrete drainage canal. That mishit on the 72nd hole at Colonial cost him his two-stroke lead, but he still got his first PGA Tour victory in more than 7 1/2 years.

Grillo curled in a 5-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole, the 186-yard 16th hole where he had taken the solo lead before needing a playoff Sunday. Grillo and Adam Schenk, who both finished at 8-under 272, had two-putt pars from 26 feet at No. 18 to start the playoff.

A 20-foot birdie at No. 16 in regulation had Grillo up by two strokes before his tee shot at No. 18.

“I've done it before. I’ve hit the exact same shot to the right of the tree," he said. "When I saw one of the marshals walk right of the tree, I knew it was going to be a long wait until that ball stopped. ... It stopped for like five, 10 seconds at one moment. I actually thought I got lucky. Then five seconds later, the ball kept moving.”

The ball finally came to rest against a rock in the middle of the flow about 150 yards downstream. Grillo took a penalty stroke with a drop where the ball had entered the canal, and had to set his ball on the concrete. His approach was short of the green, and he two-putted from about 20 feet for double bogey to drop to 8 under.

“One bad swing all day,” he said.

It was the second PGA Tour win for Grillo, the 30-year-old from Argentina whose only other win was at the Frys.com Open in Napa in October 2015. He had four other top-10 finishes this season. He had a closing 2-under 68.

Along with a $1.566 million check, plaid jacket and fully restored 1973 Bronco vehicle, the win at Hogan's Alley pretty much set Grillo up for all four majors. He now is set for the Masters and PGA Championship next year, and is in line for this year's U.S. Open and British Open after moving from 80th to 42nd in World Golf Ranking.

PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall, in the final group with Schenk, bogeyed the final hole after his drive into the water to miss getting in the playoff. He finished tied for third at 7-under with local favorite Scott Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who had a hole-in-one at the 189-yard 8th hole during his closing 67.

Schenk, the 31-year-old Indiana native in his 171st PGA Tour event, got his second runner-up finish of the season. He’s still seeking his first victory after a 72 playing in the final group Sunday.

After making his only birdie with an 8-footer at No. 16, Schenk was at the 17th tee when he saw someone down by the flowing water.

“I couldn’t see who it was. I didn’t look too hard. I knew Emiliano was a couple shots ahead,” Schenk said. “I had so much to worry about on 17."

Schenk made par out of a greenside bunker at No. 17, then another par at No. 18 when his birdie putt that would have won it came up just short.

“If he would have hit it a little bit firmer, it would have gone in," Grillo said. “The story would have been a little bit different. He would have been sitting here probably an hour earlier, but that’s golf.”

Grillo's tee shot at No. 16 in the playoff landed on the right side of the green, rolled off the slope and stopped about five feet to the left of the hole. Schenk drove into the rough behind the hole, though had an impressive pitch shot.

Grillo had four birdies and two bogeys on his first seven holes Sunday, but caught up to the lead with a 17-foot birdie at the 435-yard 12th hole. After being part of the lead Saturday he had a double bogey and two bogeys over his last six holes.

Hall, a 25-year-old Englishman, was the solo leader after the first and second round. Tied with Schenk to start the final round, Hall got started with consecutive birdies to drop to 12 under, but those were his only birdies in a closing 73.

Scheffler was the Colonial runner-up last year after losing to Sam Burns on the first playoff hole. When Scheffler’s tee shot at No. 8 took a couple of bounces and rolled into the cup, he was 7 under. But he was even the rest of the way, with a birdie at the 10th and bogey on the par-3 16th.

“I made a few today, but overall I probably lost a few strokes on the greens, which is frustrating," Scheffler said. "For a weekend where I really struggled with the putter, to give myself still a chance to win was nice.”

It was Scheffler’s second career ace. The first came in his PGA Tour debut as a 17-year-old at the 2014 Byron Nelson in his hometown of Dallas.

Harris English had a hole-in-one at No. 8 on Friday, when the hole was playing at 170 yards. Before that, no one had aced that hole since Jim Furyk in 2011.

English played with Hall in the final group during the third round, but had dropped out of a share of the lead when he bogeyed his final hole Saturday. He had four bogeys over six holes to finish his front nine Sunday, staring with three in a row on Nos. 4-6, on way to shooting 76 to finish tied for 12th.

Stricker wins Senior PGA in playoff

FRISCO, Texas — Steve Stricker squeezed daughter and temporary caddie Izzi just a little harder after finishing a comeback and winning the Senior PGA Championship.

Now a six-time senior major winner, Stricker shared this one with a high school golf champion in Wisconsin, where Stricker also was born and raised.

“She looks up to what I do for a living, and she plays pretty dang good golf herself,” Stricker said. “It’s a lot of fun to have her with me. It's special.”

Stricker beat Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a playoff for the Senior PGA title Sunday, giving the 56-year-old American a sweep of the first two majors of the season.

Harrington forced the playoff with a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th, but put his drive in the replay of the 72nd hole in deep grass on the right side of the fairway.

After a failed attempt to hack the ball out, the 51-year-old Irishman dropped to what he said was about 270 yards away and put a 5-wood within 15 feet.

Stricker, who stayed away from his driver and laid up both times on 18, missed a second consecutive putt to win, but Harrington couldn't make the par putt to extend the playoff.

“If I hole the putt, we could say it was one of the best shots I ever hit,” Harrington said. “The fact that I didn’t hole the putt, we’ll forget about it. Golf is cruel.”

Stricker and Harrington, who was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Senior PGA since Rocco Mediate in 2016, finished 18 under. Stricker shot 3-under 69 and Harrington 70.

Stricker's win came two weeks after a second consecutive victory in the Regions Tradition.

Harrington's first PGA Tour Champions title was the U.S. Senior Open last year, when he held off Stricker by a stroke in a duel of the opposing Ryder Cup captains from 2021.

They were at it again in the first event on the Fields Ranch East course at the new headquarters of the PGA of America. The venue in Frisco, about 35 miles north of Dallas, is set to host the PGA Championship in 2027 and 2034 with talk of the Ryder Cup coming in the late 2030s.

“This means a lot,” Stricker said. “I spent a lot of time with the PGA of America during the Ryder Cup. To play in another PGA next year I think will be a lot of fun, too.”

Stewart Cink, playing with Stricker and Harrington but never threatening to crash their two-man battle, made a 60-footer for birdie 2 at No. 17 and eagled the par-5 18th to finish two shots back.

A week after turning 50, Cink finished his Champions debut with a 69. He intends to keep competing on the PGA Tour for now.

“This is no pushover golf course,” Cink said. “I'm taking a lot of confidence down the road from here. I would be lying if I told you I wasn’t looking forward to my next PGA Tour Champions. I don’t know when it’s going to be, but I’m looking forward to it.”

South Korean and Dallas resident Y.E. Yang, the 2009 PGA champion, was alone in fourth at 11 under after a 70. Defending champion Steven Alker shot 71 to finish 9 under along with Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke.

All five of Stricker's previous senior major wins were by six shots, but this time he came from behind, erasing a five-shot deficit in the final nine holes of the third round to set up another two-player showdown with Harrington two years after the U.S. rout of Harrington's crew at the Ryder Cup.

Stricker, who extended his Champions tour record with a 49th consecutive round of par or better, took a two-shot lead with a chip-in for birdie at the 220-yard, par-3 13th to answer a bogey at 12.

Harrington narrowed the deficit to one with a birdie at the short par-4 15th. After both made bogey at 17, Harrington missed an eagle attempt at 18 to give Stricker a putt for the win. Stricker missed from about 18 feet, and Harrington made a short putt to force the playoff.

“Steve is probably the toughest guy you could ever play on a Sunday,” Harrington said. “He has to have the best wedge game in the world. He’s a fabulous putter, he’s a fabulous chipper. In a match play situation, he’s somebody you don’t want to be playing against.”

The lead began slipping away from Harrington on Saturday when a bathroom break started a sequence that led to a double-bogey, his first over-par hole of the tournament, at the par-4 16th.

Harrington had another adventure on the same hole in the final round when a wayward tee shot hit a fan in the head down the left side, caroming almost all the way back to the fairway.

After putting his second shot on the green, Harrington greeted the fan sitting in a cart and holding what appeared be a napkin on his head wound. After giving him a signed glove, Harrington took out his wallet and gave the fan $300.

“It never really seems adequate to give a guy a glove,” Harrington said. “He’s a grown man, like what’s he want with a glove with my signature? So I thought, he said his wife was inside, but, please take your wife out for dinner on me. I hope I gave him enough for dinner — $300 should cover it, wouldn’t it?”

Anannarukarn tops in LPGA Match Play

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand capped off the longest week on the LPGA Tour with a 3-and-1 victory Sunday to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play over Ayaka Furue of Japan.

Anannarukarn, who beat Linn Grant of Sweden in the semifinals Sunday morning at Shadow Creek, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole.

The Thai kept up the pressure on a hot day north of Las Vegas, with both players carrying umbrellas under a bright blue sky to fend off the sun. But right when it looked as though fatigue was setting in from playing seven matches in five days, they produced some of their best shots.

Furue simply couldn't catch up, and finished runner-up for the second straight year.

“Match Play is taking a lot of energy throughout the week,” Anannarukarn said. “I'm really soaking it in right now. It's been a great week, and I'm grateful for everything.”

The match ended on the par-3 17th when Anannarukarn drilled her tee shot to a right pin about 6 feet to the right of the hole and Furue found a back bunker. Furue's bunker shot hit the left side of the hole — had it hit the pin it might have dropped — and rolled out some 12 feet. She conceded the match.

Anannarukarn won for the second time on the LPGA Tour, and the first time since ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland in 2021, a tournament co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.

Two days ago, it looked as though she might get eliminated. Anannarukarn lost on the 18th hole to Karis Davidson of Australia, forcing a sudden death playoff. Anannarukarn hit a tee shot that sank deep into a divot in the first cut. She hit perhaps her most important shot of the week, gouging it out and onto the green to win with a par.

In the knockout stage, she took out Solheim Cup stalwart Carlota Ciganda and then Cheyenne Knight of the United States in the quarterfinals. She made eight birdies against Grant in the semifinals, superb golf considering the fast, firm conditions of Shadow Creek.

Furue took out Leona Maguire of Ireland in the semifinals, another star from the last Solheim Cup, and grabbed an early lead against the Thai in the championship match until the first of several mistakes by both players.

But the temperature was rising and the wind picked up. Anannarukarn and Furue each made only one birdie through 11 holes, and the Thai missed short birdie putts on the eighth and ninth hole that could have expanded her lead.

“The wind picked up a lot. I think I used up all my birdies,” Anannarukarn said. “I really tried hard. I missed a couple of putts, I shanked one out of the bunker. It's golf, and I really tried. I'm glad I was able to play decent enough.”

The finishing kick was special.

Anannarukarn won the 12th with a short birdie to go 2 up, only for Furue to answer with a long iron to 2 feet for a conceded birdie on the 13th.

Back came the Thai on the 14th, using the firm ground to her advantage on a back right pin. The ball bounded across the green to the edge of the green, then trickled back the other direction with the slope to 2 feet for a conceded birdie to regain her 2-up margin.

They halved the 15th with bogeys, the 16th with pars, and then Anannarukarn put her away with a winning tee shot on the 17th.

Anannarukarn is the first Thai winner on the LPGA Tour this season, a country so strong that it won the International Crown two weeks ago without Anannarukarn on the four-player team.

Larrazabal wins KLM Open by 2 shots

CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal won the KLM Open by two strokes on Sunday to claim his ninth title on the European tour and a second in the space of four weeks.

The 40-year-old Larrazabal started the final round with a one-stroke lead and shot 3-under 69 at Bernardus Golf.

Larrazabal punched the air repeatedly and beat his chest after rolling in a putt from 21 feet at the last for a third birdie in his final four holes. He finished on 13 under par overall.

His round began badly after making a double-bogey 6 at No. 2 when his tee shot found the water, but he recovered with back-to-back birdies from No. 6 and then came home in 32.

“It was a battle with myself,” Larrazabal said. "I didn't play well. I managed myself out there, holed a few great putts on the front nine and did my best to keep myself in position, then three birdies in the last four.

“To win golf tournaments, you have to make birdies at the end. It doesn't matter how fast you run at the beginning, you have to run faster at the end to win the race.”

Larrazabal also won the Korea Championship last month and is playing some of the best golf of his career, which has included standout victories at the Abu Dhabi Championship in 2014 and the French Open — his first tour title — in 2008.

Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui birdied the last, too, to shoot 70 and finish alone in second place.

Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark (71) and Deon Germishuys of South Africa (69).