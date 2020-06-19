Golf: Watney first on PGA Tour to test positive for coronavirus

“He was just saying, ‘Look, I hope I didn’t get too close to you.’ He feels badly that he was here today at the golf course,” McIlroy said. “I said to him, ‘If I was in your position, I probably would have been here, too. At this point, you just have to concentrate on getting better and getting healthy.’”

List won last week on the Korn Ferry Tour, where one player and three caddies tested positive before the event and did not come to the courses, and two non-players tested positive before this week’s event, both in Florida.

He missed the cut at Hilton Head with a 73.

“It was hard to concentrate out there for me, just thinking about different stuff, and I wasn’t playing my best, anyway,” List said. “It would be nice if they had an option — you can kind of say if you want to know or not in a situation like that. I would definitely like to find out after the round next time.”

As for another test, List said even if tested, “it might not show up until a few days down the road. So there’s a lot of different scenarios.”

The tour had no positive tests of the 487 administered at Colonial, and none among the 98 players tested before taking the charter to Hilton Head or the 369 tests for those arriving on their own.