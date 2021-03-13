Golf: Westwood leads at Sawgrass, gets another shot at DeChambeau

Doug Ghim, who is making his debut in The Players, also was three behind. He was among seven players who had at least a share of the lead at one point Saturday and was motoring along until one costly swing on the easiest hole, the par-5 16th. He came up well short in a bunker under a tree, tried to blast low under the limbs and caught the rough and wound up with his lone bogey.

Paul Casey had six birdies and an eagle to offset his mistakes in a 67, leaving him four shots behind with Jon Rahm (67). Also four shots behind was Brian Harman, who began his day by holing a wedge for eagle and shot 69.

Sergio Garcia was five shots behind and still can’t handle the short putts, including a 4-footer for birdie that missed badly on the low side at the 17th. He had to settle for a 72.

DeChambeau can’t blast away at Sawgrass because of the bending tree-lined fairways and water hazards. But his power still comes in handy. With his tee shot buried in deep rough right of the 18th fairway, some 210 yards away, he ripped an 8-iron to just short of the green and set up his chance at par.

He acted more excited aboutt that par than his six birdies.

“You’ve got to make those to win tournaments,” he said. “I didn’t want to leave a sour taste in my mouth.”