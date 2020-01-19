ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Lee Westwood secured his 25th European Tour win with victory at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday.
Westwood, who had a one-shot overnight lead, has now won in four different decades starting in the 1990s. The Englishman's 5-under par final-round 67 gave him a two-shot margin over a chasing pack of France's Victor Perez (63) and England's Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) who all finished on 271.
Bernd Wiesberger and second-round leader Francesco Laporta, who both started the final round one back of Westwood, had their challenge fall away after rounds of 72 and 74.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka finished joint 34th with an 8-under 280 after a 69 in the final round, 11 back of Westwood.
It was Koepka's first tournament since returning from a knee injury he aggravated in October when he slipped while walking off the tee at the CJ Cup in South Korea. He previously had stem cell treatment for a partially torn tendon in his patella.
Westwood, a former world No. 1-ranked player, was challenged throughout the final round.
Fitzpatrick, who was two shots off Westwood before the start of the day, got off to a strong start and an impressive front nine saw him pile on the pressure but the 46-year-old former world No. 1 kept his cool and continued to putt well to secure his victory.
"It's been a good week," Westwood told europeantour.com. "I wasn't really paying any attention to what other people were doing.
"I was trying to control me, control my emotions and control what I'm working on in the golf swing. Just managed to do that.
"A little slip-up at 16. Like I said yesterday, with what I'm working on, if I don't quite do it, I hit a pull, and I hit a pull second shot and pulled the putt actually, as well, but I hit some good shots coming in, and really just pleased with the way I controlled myself."
Westwood was ranked No. 63 in the world going into the event, but the first victory by an English player on the 2020 Race to Dubai should move him into the top 30.
Fitzpatrick is already in there and was pleased to start the year with a strong performance, he added: "Front nine I felt like could I hole everything and managed to hole one putt for par, which was nice to keep a bit of momentum going.
"Just on back nine, just couldn't make a thing. It was just one of those days, but hey, that's golf. I'm delighted. It's a great start to the year."
Fleetwood, on his 29th birthday, carded a final round of nine under to finish on 17 under, but fell just short of winning the event for a third time.
“You just concentrate on what you're doing and every time, every week we play, somebody is going to play great golf and at the moment that's Lee,” said Fleetwood.
"I'm very, very happy with my weekend, I felt like I played some really good golf."
Perez joined Fleetwood with a final round of 63 to come joint-second while Louis Oosthuizen finished fifth on 15 under.
Sergio Garcia finished six off Westwood to come tied for eighth alongside Austria's Wiesberger.
Gallegos wins in Mexico, earns spot in 2 majors
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Abel Gallegos was 5 when the golf pro at a nine-hole course left a club outside his door while searching for young boys on the outskirts of Buenos Aires who might be interested in playing.
The small community of Venticinco de Mayo was all about soccer.
“I live one block away from the course, so I had an idea what the club was for,” Gallegos said.
He just couldn't imagine where it would lead.
Gallegos became the first Argentine to win the Latin American Amateur Championship on Sunday when the 17-year-old he rallied from a two-shot deficit with a 4-under 67 and a four-shot victory at Mayakoba.
Next stop: Augusta National for the Masters.
“A dream come true,” Gallegos said through a translator. “I'll try to enjoy it to my full potential and see what happens.”
Gallegos was just learning to play when he watched on TV as Angel Cabrera won the 2009 Masters in a playoff over Kenny Perry and Chad Campbell. Equally memorable was 2013, when Cabrera lost in a playoff at Augusta National to Adam Scott.
The victory gives Gallegos a spot in the Masters and the British Open this summer at Royal St. George's.
Gallegos was five shots behind toward the end of the third round at El Camaleon Golf Club, site of the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour's fall schedule, when he birdied the last two holes in a strong wind to close within two of Jose Vegas of Colombia.
Gallegos caught Vega, a 26-year-old regional sales director for Trackman, with a birdie on the third hole. He took the lead for the first time with a birdie on the par-5 seventh and led by two at the turn. And the teenager kept right on going until he birdied the 18th to finish at 4-under 280, the only player under par.
He won by four shots over Aaron Tarrazas of Mexico, who also shot 67. Vegas only managed two birdies in his round of 74 and finished alone in third.
The previous five winners of the tournament — organized by Augusta National, the R&A and the USGA — were from Chile three times, Costa Rica and Mexico. This is the first year the R&A is granting the Latin American Amateur winner a spot in the British Open. Gallegos also is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open, and he is exempt from qualifying for any USGA amateur event for which he is eligible.
He said he plans to turn pro instead of going to America for college. He just doesn't know when.
Gallegos grew up at Las Mulitas, a nine-hole course that measures just over 3,000 yards. As he learned the game, he said he never hit more than driver and sand wedge to the par 4s. He then transferred to a high-performance academy and developed his game at Pilar Golf Club.
“It's a very short golf course. The grass is not very good,” Gallegos said of Las Mulitas. “But the people of my home course are very nice. I have to dedicate my trophy to them.”
He hopes to play a practice round at the Masters with defending champion Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, along with his first golfing hero, Cabrera.
Gallegos is the fifth Latin American in the field at the Masters, joining Cabrera, Joaquin Niemann of Chile, Sebastián Muñoz of Colombia and Abraham Ancer of Mexico. Niemann is a past champion of the Latin American Amateur who won his first PGA Tour event last fall at the Greenbrier.