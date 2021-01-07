Golf: Whan to leave after 11 years as LPGA commissioner

“Mike Whan has been positive proof that you pick the best person, and you’ll have amazing results,” she said.

Whan added: “The LPGA is going to be run by women. It is today and will be in the future. So if the next commissioner person doesn’t get that, they’ll be miserable.”

Whan has no immediate plans when he leaves the LPGA this year. He turns 56 next month and said only that he looked forward to jumping off another cliff with a suspect parachute and “figuring it out on the way down.”

That’s what he faced when he took over in 2010 with the LPGA struggling to emerge from the economic downturn and the ouster of Carolyn Bivens. The tour had only 24 official events, its smallest schedule in 40 years. Relationships with longtime sponsors needed repaired.

More than the numbers, Whan said he was proud of restoring the culture of a women’s league that always had to do more with less and was willing to put in the time.

His message to the players was to “act like a founder,” the 13 women who created the LPGA in 1950 and were responsible for running tournaments and drumming up support when they weren’t playing. The most recent campaign was “Drive On,” inspiration stories of women succeeding in their sport.