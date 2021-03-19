Golf: Wise having career-best tourney in Florida

McIlroy wound up losing that year in a playoff. De Jonge shot 76-78 on the weekend and tied for 63rd.

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker shot 71 and is 3 under. Padraig Harrington, captain of this year’s European Ryder Cup team, shot 78 and missed the cut. So did Lee Westwood, who was coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes at Bay Hill and The Players Championship.

The silver lining for the 47-year-old Westwood was clear: He gets a couple days off before the Dell Match Play next week. And he knew he was gassed even before getting to PGA National.

“This was probably a tournament too far for me, after the run I’ve had the last two weeks,” Westwood said. “But I felt like I should play here this week. In an ideal world this would have been a week off after finishing second the last two weeks. What can you do? Just felt like one I had to play.”

DIVOTS: Phil Mickelson (68) made the cut with ease and was 1 under entering the weekend. ... Defending champion Sungjae Im had his second consecutive 68. ... Brendan Steele, tied for 96th after Round 1, leaped 66 places after a 65 on Friday. He's 2 under. ... South Floridian Chase Koepka, the brother of Brooks Koepka, shot a 69 for the second consecutive day on a course that he has played countless times. “A lot of my childhood friends are out here this week and it means a lot to me that they, that they’re out here to support me,” Koepka said. ... Joseph Bramlett had a 66 on Thursday, then shot 79 on Friday and missed the cut.