Golf: With a swing and silence, PGA Tour gets back to business

Everyone at Colonial — on the course, on the practice range — stopped for a moment of silence on a course that already was quiet without spectators.

That’s what stood out — no crowd, no grandstands, no tents, the typical structures that define a golf course. Harman said he had to back off a few putts because he was distracted by the sound of someone teeing off a few holes away.

“It felt strange, to be honest, just getting on the first tee and having your name called and not having anyone around to say anything,” Jhonattan Vegas said after his 64. “It felt like, ‘Hey, what’s going on here?’ It’s something we’re going to have to get used to for a little while. ... We definitely miss the fans.”

They will be gone for the opening five tournaments as the tour takes a conservative return to golf, hopeful of no setbacks in the sport from a spike in the new coronavirus.

Monahan, asked Thursday morning what would constitute a successful tournament, said, “Getting to next week.”

For one round, and likely the rest of the week considering the bubble the tour has tried to create, it was a first step.