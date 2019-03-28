AUSTIN, Texas — Tiger Woods lost his match and got off easy.
At least he still has a chance in the Dell Technologies Match Play.
Brooks Koepka needed to birdie the 18th hole at Austin Country Club to avoid elimination, and he was out of luck when Li Haotong hit a wedge from the rough that stopped inches from the cup.
For players like Keegan Bradley, Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, a tie felt like a loss because that’s exactly what it was.
They all were among 20 players — a group that includes defending champion Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson — who were mathematically eliminated Thursday. With one round-robin sessions remain, the Match Play began to take shape, not so much from who has the best chance to advance out of group play into the weekend knockout stage, but who has to show up Friday for a match knowing they’re going home, win or lose.
Woods, who lost on the 17th hole to Brandt Snedeker, can still advance if he wins his match and Snedeker loses or halves his match.
“All I can do is hopefully get a point tomorrow and see if that’s good enough,” Woods said.
Jordan Spieth is still alive after building a 6-up lead through 12 holes on Kevin Na, but not winning until four holes later when Na missed a 4-foot birdie putt. Jim Furyk and Henrik Stenson emerged with 2-0 records from the group of major champions.
They play Friday after knocking out Phil Mickelson and Jason Day.
“It’s going to be a tough one again,” Stenson said. “Jim, I don’t think he’s given away an easy bogey since 1994 or something.”
Snedeker took advantage of too many mistakes by Woods off the tee and on the greens for a 2-and-1 victory, a big one for Snedeker because of his opponent’s name and reputation. But it was just one win.
“I knew I was playing good, so I was excited about the opportunity,” Snedeker said. “I turned into Tiger’s biggest fan tomorrow going forward, because I need him to go out there and beat Patrick (Cantlay) tomorrow.”
Snedeker first has to beat Aaron Wise, who was eliminated when Cantlay beat him, and he would only advance if Woods beats Cantlay. Otherwise, Snedeker could face a sudden-death playoff against Cantlay if he wins or against Woods if Snedeker ties his match.
Several groups are like that.
“See you on the first tee tomorrow,” Billy Horschel said with a smile and a wink to Spieth.Horschel and Spieth halved their match in the opening round, both won on Thursday, and if they win again — Spieth faces Watson, Horschel gets Na — they would be in a playoff to determine who reaches the knockout stage on the weekend.
Woods, back in the Match Play for the first time since 2013, has never been part of this round-robin format. All that mattered was trying to win his match, and he never led against Snedeker. He still provided one of the most remarkable halves on another action-packed day.
Woods was 1 down when hit his second shot under a bush on the 10th hole, leaving him little option but to take a penalty drop. Snedeker saw it and played his third shot conservatively to about 4 feet. In his mind, he was 2 up heading to the next tee.
Instead, Woods dropped to his right knee to play a left-handed shot , inverting the club and holding it parallel to the ground. He not only made contact, the ball bounced out to about 4 feet and he made the par putt. Snedeker had to make his putt to keep the match from being tied, which he did.
Three holes later, Woods hit iron off the tee and pulled it left into the Colorado River, making double bogey to fall 2 down. Snedeker seized control with a 10-foot birdie on the 16th, and closed him out on the next hole.
“I’m probably the most hated man in Texas right now,” Snedeker said. “I bet you my kids were probably rooting for him late in the round.”
Dustin Johnson, the top seed for the third straight year, lost to Branden Grace when the South African poured in a big birdie putt on the 17th and Johnson couldn’t win the final hole. That leaves Johnson needing help to win his group.
Justin Thomas recovered from his opening loss to beat Matt Wallace. His chances are alive under various scenarios.
“Any key is to win this match today,” he said.
Justin Rose delivered the best comeback. He was 3 down with four to play against Eddie Pepperell when he rallied to earn a halve with birdies on the last two holes. Cheering him along outside the ropes was Mark “Fooch” Fulcher, his caddie who is recovering from a heart operation and worked nine holes of practice as he readies his return to Rose’s bag at the Masters in two weeks.
“He’s been walking on the sidelines and gave me, ‘Come on, Rosie.’ I could tell he hadn’t given up on me,” Rose said. “Picked me up a little bit and made me dig a little deeper possibly.”
Furyk wasn’t planning to be in Texas this week. It wasn’t until a runner-up finish in The Players Championship two weeks ago — he was among the last into the field at the TPC Sawgrass — that allowed him to crack the top 64 in the world to qualify for Match Play.
A victory Friday is likely enough to get him into the Masters.
“I guess I’m not really upset with anything right this second,” Furyk said. “I feel pretty consistent and pretty solid throughout my game.”
Dahmen birdies into share of lead
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic — Joel Dahmen birdied five of his last six holes Thursday for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
Dahmen rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 third with four straight birdies and closed with another birdie on the par-3 ninth. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 31-year-old former University of Washington player was tied with Matt Jones and Paul Dunne.
“Slow start,” Dahmen said. “I bogeyed the par 5 early, but knew that the front was gettable. The wind was pretty consistent all day, which was nice. Then just made a couple nice putts.”
Sungjae Im, trying to move from No. 59 in the world into the top 50 to get into the Masters, was a stroke back. The winner doesn’t earn an automatic Masters spot because the event is being played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Texas.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a 79. Playing as an amateur, the CBS analyst bogeyed three of the first four holes and had a triple bogey on the par-4 eighth. He also bogeyed the par-4 13th, failing to make a birdie in the round.
“I think it’s somewhat nerves early on,” Romo said. “Missed a few short putts that you feel you normally make and then just a bad swing on 8 that cost me a triple bogey. Hard to make birdies out here, just the wind.”
Romo was tied for 128th, ahead of only two players. He missed the cut and finished last a year ago.
“I think you want to really compete with yourself, see how good you can get,” Romo said. “I play with a lot of these guys, you see how talented they are and how good. The thing that stands out is the consistency, the ability to do it over and over again. In this game one or two swings costs you a day. Today, that was a little bit of my day.”
Dunne birdied three of his last four, finishing on the front nine. The Irishman won the 2017 British Masters.
“I like the golf course. I feel comfortable here,” Dunne said. “The couple of loose tee shots I normally hit in a round I can get away with here, so play to my strength a little bit. The breeze blowing for the week is nice, we’re used to that.”
Jones also had a strong finish, birdieing three of the last five on the back nine. The Australian won the 2014 Shell Houston Open for his lone PGA Tour title and also won the 2015 Australian Open.
“Just hit a lot of quality iron shots and got it close to the pin,” Jones said. “Six under was a good score. It was probably the worst score I could have shot today.”
Aaron Baddeley was at 68 with Roberto Diaz, Sepp Straka, Brady Schnell, Jonathan Byrd, D.J. Trahan and Sam Burns.
Defending champion: Brice Garnett shot 71. Davis Love III and son Dru each shot 72.
Choi’s 65 good for LPGA lead
CARLSBAD, Calif. — Chella Choi birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 and the first-round lead Thursday in the Kia Classic.
Choi had a bogey-free morning round at Aviara Golf Club in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week in Rancho Mirage.
“My putter really help me, so I really enjoyed it today,” Choi said.
The South Korean player was in the first group of the day of the first tee.
“I like this golf course,” Choi said. “I have really good memory here. Beautiful weather, course condition, and beautiful flowers. Very positive think and do my best.”
She won the 2015 Marathon Classic for her lone LPGA Tour.
Stephanie Meadow was two strokes back at 67. The former Alabama player from Northern Ireland also had a bogey-free round in the morning.
“Really consistent day,” Meadow said. “Just hit a bunch fairways and a bunch of greens and rolled some putts in, so pretty stress-free golf.”
Nine of the top 10 players in the world are in the field, with only No. 6 Nelly Korda taking the week off. Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn, No. 3 Minjee Lee, No. 4 Jin Young Ko and No. 8 Inbee Park topped a large group at 68. Sung Hyun Park won last month in Singapore and Ko is coming off a victory Sunday in the Founders Cup in Phoenix.
“Just play now,” Ko said. “Also, I don’t want think about future. Just think about now.”
Defending champion Eun-Hee Ji and Brooke Henderson shot 69.
Lexi Thompson opened with a 73 in her first tournament round in a month.Cristie Kerr had a hole-in-one on the 143-yard 14th in a 74. She won the 2015 tournament.
“I played so bad today and that was like — I don’t know?” Kerr said. “I was trying to just make as many birdies as I could coming in. Finally got a birdie on 10 and 13, and just was trying to somehow bring it back close to par and get out in the morning and have some better greens.”