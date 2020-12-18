Golf: Woods' son, 11, stealing the show

That would appear to be the case with Woods and his son. Woods used some form of the word “enjoy” more than a dozen times when he spoke to reporters Thursday. His son loves to compete. He loves the needle. And he's having fun.

There's still a winner in the scramble format at The Ritz-Carlton Club Grande Lakes. Bernhard Langer is the defending champion and he intended to bring his son, Jason, back to defend. Turns out Jason was playing tennis recently and hurt his back, so Langer has daughter Jackie at his side.

Harrington has no idea what the future in golf holds for Charlie Woods, though he figures it won't be easy if the kid decides to take after his father. Golf doesn't have much history of sons being as successful as their fathers, not since the days of Old Tom Morris and Young Tom Morris.

Harrington figures someone will comment that the son is not as good as the father, and if he chooses golf and plays well, then it's to be expected given his stock.

“As if it doesn't take any work,” Harrington said.

This isn't limited to golf. Harrington says any child of successful parents faces those expectations.