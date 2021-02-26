Golf: Woods transferred to L.A. hospital after surgery

However, the crash investigation continues.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a Level 1 trauma center, meaning it is qualified to provide the most comprehensive surgical and other care for such injuries. Cedars-Sinai has a renowned Sports Medicine Institute that has catered to professional athletes and a rehabilitation program for sports-related and orthopedic injuries.

The wreck happened on the border between the communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The county supervisor who represents the area has requested a safety review of the roadway, where cars are known to gain speed because of the steep grade and authorities have said wrecks are common.

In 2017, Woods was arrested on a DUI charge when Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of his car parked awkwardly on the side of the road, with its engine still running, two flat tires and a blinker flashing.

Woods said he had an unexpected reaction to pain medication. He eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Three weeks after the arrest, he entered a clinic for help dealing with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.