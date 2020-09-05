Horse Racing: Authentic captures Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other, kicking away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and giving Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory on Saturday after the trainer’s other entry was a late scratch.
Authentic won by 1 1/4 lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:00.61 under John Velazquez, who won his third Derby.
“I’ve had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did,” Baffert said, gesturing toward Velazquez, who stood socially distanced in the infield winner's circle. “Johnny V. gave him an incredible ride.”
Baffert tied Ben Jones (1938-52) for the most wins by a trainer. Baffert's other wins came in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2015 with eventual Triple Crown winner Justify and 2018.
Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.
“Yes! Yes!” Baffert shouted in the paddock, where he watched on the video screen.
Baffert's other horse, Thousand Words, acted up in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side shortly before post time. He was scratched by the veterinarians. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, broke his arm trying to get the saddle on the unruly colt. Authentic was examined back at his barn and wasn't injured, according to the on-call veterinarian.
Baffert later took a spill, too. Authentic was startled as the blanket of red roses was placed on his back in the winner's circle and he knocked the white-haired trainer to the ground. Baffert had to be helped up.
Authentic paid $18.80, $6 and $5 at 8-1 odds. Tiz the Law returned $3.40 and $3.20. Mr. Big News was another two lengths back in third and paid $16.80 to show at 46-1.
Tiz the Law had already won the Belmont, the kickoff to the reconfigured Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. He followed that up with an easy win in the Travers, setting himself up as the dominant horse heading into the Derby.
Jockeys chirping at their horses and whips striking flesh in the stretch drive — sounds typically drowned out by raucous fans — echoed across the swath of empty seats under the Twin Spires. Bugler Steve Buttleman played “My Old Kentucky Home” in place of the absent University of Louisville marching band. The song was preceded by a moment of silence to recognize the inequities facing society. Protesters converged outside Churchill Downs demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant in the middle of the night.
The field of 15 horses was the smallest since 1998.
Max Player was fourth, followed by Storm the Court, Enforceable, Ny Traffic and Necker Island, Major Fed, Sole Volante, Winning Impression, Money Moves, Attachment Rate and South Bend.
T-shirt slogan sums up 2020 woes
The Churchill Downs stands were empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot had replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.
The 146th Kentucky Derby was a surreal distillation of the crises facing the country in 2020. The race, usually in May, was four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still no fans were allowed, so the fabled racetrack was mostly quiet. Multiple groups, including armed militias, planned protests and counterprotests in the streets outside over police killings of unarmed Black Americans.
The Derby unfolded in the hometown of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician shot dead in her home in March when police burst in to serve a search warrant in the middle of the night. Demonstrators here have been protesting downtown for more than 100 days, calling for the officers involved to be prosecuted and the policing system dismantled.
As the first race started Saturday morning, a group of self-described “patriots” marched through downtown as a counterprotest, many carrying assault rifles and campaign flags for President Donald Trump.
Several other groups planned to march to the track Saturday afternoon before the marquee race was run, including an armed Black militia. The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was anticipating large-scale demonstrations near the track.
Wanda Martin lives across from the backside of Churchill Downs. Usually her lawn is a party, with food and music and dancing. Friends come from all over the county to visit. Martin grew up in the horse racing business. She worked for trainers, feeding and caring for the racehorses.
It is usually her favorite week of the year. She always sells T-shirts with sayings like “Talk Derby to me” and “Go Baby Go.”
The only thing she could come up with to put on her shirts this year was “2020 Worst Derby Ever.”
She hung them from a clothesline across the front of her lawn.
“We’ve had some good times,” she said. “This is just not Derby. I know it’s for our protection, but it’s not like Derby at all.”
Martin said she isn’t worried about the large-scale demonstrations planned for the neighborhood.
A few hours before the race, the street was filled with police officers, who were responding to a domestic situation in a house adjacent to the racetrack, unrelated to the protests. A man barricaded himself in his house, and police briefly closed the gates as they tried to coax him out.
Martin said it was just one more thing on a list of frustrations this year.
She knew she was not the only one who felt that way. She’d sold 15 of her shirts.
“It’s true,” she said. “Worst derby ever.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!