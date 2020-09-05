Horse Racing: Authentic captures Kentucky Derby

Wanda Martin lives across from the backside of Churchill Downs. Usually her lawn is a party, with food and music and dancing. Friends come from all over the county to visit. Martin grew up in the horse racing business. She worked for trainers, feeding and caring for the racehorses.

It is usually her favorite week of the year. She always sells T-shirts with sayings like “Talk Derby to me” and “Go Baby Go.”

The only thing she could come up with to put on her shirts this year was “2020 Worst Derby Ever.”

She hung them from a clothesline across the front of her lawn.

“We’ve had some good times,” she said. “This is just not Derby. I know it’s for our protection, but it’s not like Derby at all.”

Martin said she isn’t worried about the large-scale demonstrations planned for the neighborhood.

A few hours before the race, the street was filled with police officers, who were responding to a domestic situation in a house adjacent to the racetrack, unrelated to the protests. A man barricaded himself in his house, and police briefly closed the gates as they tried to coax him out.

Martin said it was just one more thing on a list of frustrations this year.