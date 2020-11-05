Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup offers a bit of normalcy

Five feature races for 2-year-olds highlight Friday's card with nine on Saturday on dirt and turf.

Compared to previous years where Triple Crown qualifiers and other marquee races are spread throughout the spring and summer, the reshuffled schedule has helped many horses run their best entering the season finale.

“The Breeders’ Cup is perhaps the only sport in which the product on the field has actually benefited from the pandemic,” NBC Sports analyst Randy Moss said in a network release. “Because many racetracks were closed in the spring, horses couldn’t run as often, and now they are fresher and healthier in November than ever before.

“Now if only there were fans in the seats," he said.

Indeed, horsemen have lamented the absence of fans at tracks and particularly at a venue located in the heart of Bluegrass horse country.

Opinions have been more mixed on whether empty grandstands will benefit horses’ concentration this weekend. Considering concerns about whether the Breeders’ Cup would occur at all, the question almost seems welcome.

“This has been, you know, a crazy year,” trainer Mark Casse said. “I say all along, training horses is like putting a puzzle together. And this year, it’s like putting a puzzle together with no pictures, no corners or edges.”