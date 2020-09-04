Horse Racing: Tiz the Law big favorite in a Derby unlike any other

Tiz the Law has already won the Belmont Stakes, the kickoff to the Triple Crown that was run in June at a shorter distance. A victory in the Derby would set him up for a Triple try in the Preakness on Oct. 3.

Also in his favor is that he's already proved he can handle the Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles, often the biggest question for any 3-year-old colt. Tiz the Law won the Travers by 5 1/2 lengths over the same distance at Saratoga a month ago.

“He's checked all those boxes, and I believe he very well could win the Triple Crown this year,” said Jerry Bailey, the retired Hall of Fame jockey and NBC Sports analyst.

Tiz the Law has won six of seven career starts — his only loss came at Churchill Downs last year — by staying close to the pace and making one big run at the top of the stretch.

“I’d like for us to be laying third all the way around until we get down for business,” Tagg said. “You think he’s gotten in trouble here, in trouble there and next thing you know he’s in front. He’s a pretty amazing horse."

Mark Casse, trainer of Enforceable, isn't ready to hand Tiz the Law the roses. “He still has to have a clean trip,” he said.