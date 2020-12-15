Kings Preview: Walton hopes faster pace helps end playoff drought

“With the types of players we have on this team, we know we can get the ball up and down the floor and we can get early shots if we want,” Fox said. “Offensively, it’s definitely a fun style.”

The Kings hope it also will end their 14-season playoff drought, which is one shy of the longest in NBA history set by the Clippers franchise, which missed the playoffs from 1977 through 1991 while playing in Buffalo, San Diego and Los Angeles.

BAGLEY BOOST

Little went right for Bagley last season following a promising rookie campaign. The player the Kings selected second, one spot ahead of Luka Doncic, showed flashes as a rookie but never got going last season because of injuries. He broke his thumb in the season opener and then suffered foot sprains, limiting him to 13 games all season. Bagley then tested positive for the coronavirus before training camp. But the Kings are counting on him to build on his rookie campaign when he averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds 1.0 assist and 1.0 block per game in 2018-19.

BUDDY BALL