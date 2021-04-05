Major League Baseball: Gonsolin goes on Dodgers' IL with inflamed shoulder

DENVER — Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday by the Los Angeles Dodgers with right shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to Thursday, after an 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies denied them a four-game sweep.
Righty Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Arizona, to fill the roster spot.
Gonsolin, 26, is the nephew of Napa High track and field assistant coach Steve Gonsolin and starred at Vacaville High. After helping the Bulldogs win a share of the Monticello Empire League title with Napa High as a senior in 2012, he helped Saint Mary's College win its first-ever West Coast Conference title in 2016 and was drafted by the Dodgers in the ninth round. He made his big league debut in June 2019.
The 26-year-old Gonsolin made the opening-day roster for the first time but has not pitched this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in eight starts last year for the World Series champions.
“That shoulder inflammation, it’s something that’s been kind of lingering for the last few days,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “He went out there and played catch today, didn’t feel great so I think it’s more being cautious with Tony being a big part of our club.”
The Dodgers were to begin a three-game series Monday night at Oakland, where the Houston Astros completed a season-opening, four-game sweep of the Athletics on Sunday.
The A’s are 0-4 for their first time since losing five straight at the start of 1987.
“Look, we don’t feel good about it,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “A little bit embarrassing. We played really poorly and they played great. We have to turn things around. It’s not just going to happen.”
Oakland rookie Ka’ai Tom pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Astros, after starting the game in left field. Tom retired Jose Altuve and Tucker on infield pop-ups before Alex Bregman reached on an infield single. Yordan Alvarez then grounded out.
“It was because our bullpen was beat up over the course of these four games,” Melvin explained. “I just didn’t want to have to use another pitcher.”
A's right fielder Chad Pinder was scheduled for an MRI on his left knee Monday after he was taken out not long after making a leaping catch and crashing hard into the fence on a deep fly leading off the game. Pinder had made a pair of spectacular catches on opening night Thursday.
The Napa Valley Register's Andy Wilcox contributed to this story.