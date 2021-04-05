Major League Baseball: Gonsolin goes on Dodgers' IL with inflamed shoulder

DENVER — Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday by the Los Angeles Dodgers with right shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to Thursday, after an 8-5 loss to the Colorado Rockies denied them a four-game sweep.

Righty Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Arizona, to fill the roster spot.

Gonsolin, 26, is the nephew of Napa High track and field assistant coach Steve Gonsolin and starred at Vacaville High. After helping the Bulldogs win a share of the Monticello Empire League title with Napa High as a senior in 2012, he helped Saint Mary's College win its first-ever West Coast Conference title in 2016 and was drafted by the Dodgers in the ninth round. He made his big league debut in June 2019.

The 26-year-old Gonsolin made the opening-day roster for the first time but has not pitched this season. He was 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA and 46 strikeouts in eight starts last year for the World Series champions.

“That shoulder inflammation, it’s something that’s been kind of lingering for the last few days,” manager Dave Roberts said Sunday. “He went out there and played catch today, didn’t feel great so I think it’s more being cautious with Tony being a big part of our club.”