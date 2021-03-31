Major League Baseball: High school teammates to be opening day starters

Fried first attended Montclair Prep in Van Nuys, then transferred after his school eliminated baseball and other extracurricular activities. Flaherty was entering his sophomore year in 2011-12, considering himself a shortstop, and Giolito was starting his senior season. By 2012, Giolito had reached 100 mph in a winter league game and was projected as a possible No. 1 pick before spraining the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, which led to Tommy John surgery that Sept. 13.

“I knew they were going to be successful based on the talent, the work ethic. Did I think that all three of them would be starting opening day? No, I couldn’t imagine that,” said pitching coach Ethan Katz, then with Harvard-Westlake and now starting his first season with the White Sox.

Flaherty viewed the others as potential opening-day starters but not himself — because he didn’t foresee his future on the mound.

“We definitely knew that Lucas and Max we’re going to start on opening day together at some point, and I think I was the third one that was kind of added to that,” he said. “Those guys have been studs in the last couple of years. It’s fun to be surrounded by guys of that caliber and have relationships with them.”

Confidence was not lacking: the trio viewed themselves as future big leaguers.