Major League Soccer: Earthquakes beat LAFC 3-2, clinch playoff berth
Major League Soccer

  • Updated
MLS Real Salt Lake Earthquakes Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes forwards Cristian Espinoza (10) and Chris Wondolowski, shown celebrating the latter's goal against Real Salt Lake on Oct. 28, each scored in Wednesday night's win over Los Angeles FC.

 Associated Press

SAN JOSE — Cristian Espinoza scored a goal and assisted on another by Chris Wondolowski, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Los Angeles FC 3-2 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff berth.

Wondolowski, whose 166 career goals are the most in MLS history, scored on a volley in the 37th minute to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead. Espinoza lobbed an entry from the left side to the far post where Wondolowski tapped it home.

San Jose (8-8-6) played a man down after Jackson Yueill was shown a second yellow card in the 61st minute.

LAFC (9-8-4) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Latif Blessing scored in the 23rd minute to give LAFC a 1-0 lead but an own goal by Eduard Atuesta tied it about five minutes later.

Espinoza took a cross from Shea Salinas and whipped in a side-netter to give San Jose a 3-1 lead. Salinas moved past Ronaldo Cerritos to become the Earthquakes' career leader with 49 assists.

Diego Rossi capped the scoring in stoppage time with his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season.

The match was originally slated for Nov. 1, but was rescheduled after three LAFC players tested positive for COVID-19.

