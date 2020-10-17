 Skip to main content
Major League Soccer: Lima scores twice, Earthquakes beat Galaxy 4-0
  • Updated
MLS Real Salt Lake Earthquakes Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes defender Nick Lima, shown controlling a pass during a July 27 match against Real Salt Lake in Kissimmee, Fla., had two goals on Wednesday against the L.A. Galaxy.

 Associated Press

CARSON — The San Jose Earthquakes will host the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night after blanking the L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday night, 4-0.

Nick Lima had two goals and Andrés Ríos added a goal and an assist on Wednesday to lead San Jose, which outshot the Galaxy 19-8 and had 62% possession.

The Earthquakes rebounded from last Sunday's 3-0 road loss to the Portland Timbers to win for its fourth time in their last five games.

Carlos Fierro flicked an arcing right-footer from the right side to the far post, where Ríos tapped it to Lima for the one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 44th minute.

Ríos made a run from the top of the area and Fierro led Ríos with a bending entry for a finish from point-blank range to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

Tommy Thompson scored his first goal of the season in the 76th minute and Lima capped the scoring in stoppage time.

The Galaxy (4-9-3) have lost six games in a row and are winless in their last seven.

