Major League Soccer: Nesbitt breaks ground as MLS is Back final referee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Portland Timbers played Orlando City in the MLS is Back tournament championship Tuesday night, assistant referee Kathryn Nesbitt was to become the first woman to work a Major League Soccer title game.

Nesbitt and Felisha Mariscal are the only two women among more than 40 officials that have been sequestered — just like the teams — in Florida for the monthlong tournament.

“We all came into this tournament under really unusual circumstances,” Nesbitt said. “I think that the entire referee group here worked incredibly hard to have strong performances and to be named to the final means that you’ve had a strong performance and really shown what you’re worth here. So it’s honestly a huge honor to have made it this far and to be on the field for that final game.”

The title match is certainly no chance assignment for Nesbitt. She's earned her way there having officiated in some 60 MLS matches since her first in 2015. And it's not just MLS, she was also a referee for the Women's World Cup last year in France.

Nesbitt counts her World Cup debut, in a group-stage match between the Norway and Nigeria in Reims, as one of her favorite career moments.