Major League Soccer: San Jose continues to roll, ousts Real Salt Lake in 5-2 win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Magnus Eriksson scored on a pair of second-half penalty kicks, Chris Wondolowski added another late goal and the San Jose Earthquakes continued their impressive MLS is Back tournament run with a 5-2 win over Real Salt Lake on Monday night.

The Earthquakes advanced to the quarterfinals of the tournament and will face either Columbus or Minnesota United on Saturday in the final eight.

“The team is growing game after game, showing a very positive attitude, their unity, their sacrifice, but more than anything is how they play,” San Jose coach Matias Almeyda said through a translator. “The best thing for a coach is being able to get the max level out of each individual player because I know that will allow us to have growth.”

Eriksson scored on a penalty drawn by Tommy Thompson in the 49th minute to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead. A dozen minutes later, Vako Qazaishvili found Andres Rios on a diagonal run behind the Real Salt Lake defense. Rios passed back in front of goal where Vako had continued his run and easily beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Real Salt Lake pulled within 3-2 in the 75th minute on Damir Kreilach’s left-footed shot. Kreilach was twice denied earlier in the second half by great saves from San Jose’s Daniel Vega.