Major League Soccer: Sounders jump to 2nd in West, beat Earthquakes 4-1

SEATTLE — Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz scored two minutes apart early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 on Sunday in the MLS regular season finale for both teams.

Seattle’s victory combined with Portland’s draw against LAFC vaulted the Sounders (11-5-6, 39 points) into second place in the final Western Conference standings. Seattle will face No. 7 seed LAFC in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs later this month in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference final.

San Jose (8-9-6, 30 points) had already clinched a playoff spot, but needed a victory and a lot of help to avoid being the No. 8 seed. The Earthquakes will open the playoffs against No. 1 seed Sporting Kansas City.

After a scoreless first half, Lodeiro found himself free off a scramble inside the penalty area and his left-footed shot beat JT Marcinkowski in the 52nd minute.

Moments later, Ruidiaz’s deflected shot from the top of the penalty area beat Marcinkowski for a 2-0 Seattle lead. It was the 12th goal of the season for Ruidiaz.