Major League Soccer: Wondolowski says athletes have responsibility to use platforms

Chris Wondolowski knows history when he sees it.

The 37-year-old Major League Soccer veteran and the league's all-time leading scorer watched as the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in a playoff game to protest social injustice. Other athletes followed their lead across sports, from the WNBA to Major League Baseball to the NHL and yes, to MLS and Wondolowski's own team.

“Credit to Milwaukee and credit to a lot of NBA players. Doc Rivers’ message was moving. I can go down the list, but Chris Webers’ was unreal. Kenny Smith walking off the set live, it was unreal," Wondolowski said. “That’s something that I’ll always remember. And even coming home last night and having to explain to my daughter why I didn’t play. ... It’s something that should not be taking place but needs to be taking place.”

Wondolowski, who has spent all but three seasons of his 16-year career playing for the San Jose Earthquakes, spoke with conviction about Black Lives Matter and the responsibility of athletes to use their platforms.

“We don’t want lip service anymore," he said. "It’s time for actual actions to be made, and time for a change.”