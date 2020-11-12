Masters Golf: Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead

The delay was the last thing the Masters needed with limited daylight hours leading to the two-tee start. Every minute counts, and it was doubtful 36 holes could be completed by Friday.

The loudest cheer — applause, certainly not a roar — came for Nicklaus and Player hitting tee shots so early that they couldn’t see where they landed. Five groups got through one hole before the siren sounded to stop play for 2 hours, 45 minutes. And then players began to light up the course as the clouds moved to the east and those famous shadows from Georgia pines stretched across the fairways.

It looked just the Masters, minus the spring blooms, even if it didn’t sound like one.

MIZE MATCHES DECHAMBEAU

Larry Mize is 33 years removed from the Masters victory that allows him to play as long as he likes. He is 62, and his average distance off the tee on the two measured drives Thursday was a paltry 247.4 yards.

DeChambeau can hit an iron that far. In fact, DeChambeau’s average driving distance was 334.6 yards. Yet they finished with the same score, a 2-under 70.

It was a thrill for Mize, especially after making three straight birdies early in his round and looking up to see his name on the leaderboard.