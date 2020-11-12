Masters Golf: Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead

AUGUSTA, Ga. — No spectators, no roars.
Paul Casey still had no problem finding enough energy from the sheer mystique of the Masters on Thursday in an opening round that was delayed seven months by a pandemic and then nearly three hours by thunderstorms.
It carried him to a 7-under 65, matching his lowest score at Augusta National and giving him a two-shot lead among those fortunate enough to get in 18 holes before it was too dark to continue.
“So many people like myself are just excited to play this,” Casey said. “This is a treat. It always has been and always will be a real treat.”
The autumn Masters brought a different course, for sure, some of that courtesy of the weather.
The downpour that began about 30 minutes after Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit their ceremonial tee shots, coupled with a November tournament with some Bermuda grass that still hasn’t gone dormant, left Augusta National soft and vulnerable to low scores and far less punishment.
Defending champion Tiger Woods even got into the act. A notorious slow starter despite his five green jackets, he played his first bogey-free round at any major in 11 years and matched his low start at the Masters with a 68.
“I put a lot of it together today,” Woods said, his only regret not making a few more putts. He finished with eight pars.
The biggest crowd — about 100 people in this case — was two groups ahead of Woods watching Bryson DeChambeau smash shots into trees and one shot into the azaleas bushes behind the 13th green. He was lucky to find it because his provisional shot went into the creek. He still made double bogey, though he managed to scratch out a 70.
So much action, typical of the Masters, and so little volume.
And it was worth the wait caused by COVID-19.
“I was vocal earlier in the year about not enjoying golf in a pandemic,” Casey said. “I didn’t know how the fan-less experience would be and so far, I’ve not enjoyed it. I’ve had nothing, or very little, to draw on from being out playing tournament golf. The Masters, though, this week it still has a buzz to it. There’s an energy and a little bit of vibe.
“Yes, it’s clearly a lot less than what we’re used to. But there’s something about this place. I felt excited to be here.”
The excitement for Casey began on the fearsome 10th hole when he hit his approach to a front pin about 5 feet away for birdie. He had eagle chances on both par 5s on the back nine and settled for birdies. He took on a left pin at the par-5 second with a 6-iron and watched the ball plop 6 feet away for eagle.
“You can’t hit that shot in April,” he said. “It pitched and stopped instantly, and that shot in April would have one-hopped over into the patrons.”
There was a lot to be excited about on several scorecards.
Webb Simpson played a tidy round, making eagle on No. 2 after the turn and finishing with seven pars for a 67. He was joined by Xander Schauffele, a runner-up to Woods last year, who had seven birdies in his round of 67.
“You’re going at pins that you wouldn’t really feel that comfortable with,” Schauffele said. “There’s so many spots where your ball will stay. It was just really strange.”
Lee Westwood wasn’t sure he would ever make it back to the Masters, earning a ticket back with his tie for fourth in the British Open last summer. The best player without a major showed he still has some life at age 47. He shot 31 on the front and limited the damage on the back for a 68, joining the group that included Woods, former Masters champion Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama and Louis Oosthuizen.
Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 player, was among those who played in the afternoon and had to return Friday morning to finish. He opened with an eagle on No. 2 and was 3 under at the turn. Justin Thomas started with three straight birdies and was at 5 under through 10 holes.
Rory McIlroy also played in the afternoon, made bogey on his first hole and was struggling to make birdies. He was even par at the turn, which felt worse on a day like this.
The delay was the last thing the Masters needed with limited daylight hours leading to the two-tee start. Every minute counts, and it was doubtful 36 holes could be completed by Friday.
The loudest cheer — applause, certainly not a roar — came for Nicklaus and Player hitting tee shots so early that they couldn’t see where they landed. Five groups got through one hole before the siren sounded to stop play for 2 hours, 45 minutes. And then players began to light up the course as the clouds moved to the east and those famous shadows from Georgia pines stretched across the fairways.
It looked just the Masters, minus the spring blooms, even if it didn’t sound like one.
MIZE MATCHES DECHAMBEAU
Larry Mize is 33 years removed from the Masters victory that allows him to play as long as he likes. He is 62, and his average distance off the tee on the two measured drives Thursday was a paltry 247.4 yards.
DeChambeau can hit an iron that far. In fact, DeChambeau’s average driving distance was 334.6 yards. Yet they finished with the same score, a 2-under 70.
It was a thrill for Mize, especially after making three straight birdies early in his round and looking up to see his name on the leaderboard.
“I did happen to see that,” Mize said. “Wow, that’s kind of cool. I’d like to be there more often. It’s always fun to see your name up on the leaderboard here. I’m sorry I couldn’t keep it. But it was nice to come back and finish really well on the back nine. I played really solid coming in and really felt good.”
It was the first time he broke par at the Masters since opening with a 67 in 2009. It will be tough to keep that up, and Mize is aware of that.
For one day, at least, it was a thrill. And it could have been better, or at least louder.
“The fans are such a big part of this place,” he said. “To not have any roars out there today and no patrons, no fans, it is different. But it’s still special. It’s still awesome to be here. The course is beautiful. Fans or not, it’s awesome to be here playing.”
Sure, it would have been fun to make his six birdies before a crowd that remembers his 1987 Masters victory. Then again, it would be hard to replicate that day. He became the first Augusta native to win a green jacket when he holed a 140-foot chip at No. 11 in the second hole of a playoff to beat Greg Norman.
THE LONGEST WAIT
One week after Tiger Woods won the Masters, C.T. Pan captured his first PGA Tour title by winning the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. That qualified him for his first Masters, and he couldn’t wait.
And then he had to wait longer than anyone in Masters history to hit his first tee shot.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down golf a month before the Masters, which was then postponed until November. That meant 571 days from the time Pan qualified until he heard, “C.T. Pan now driving. Fore, please.”
“It was definitely worth the wait,” Pan said after opening with a 2-under 70. “And it was a long, long wait, trust me. I’ve been imagining this day since I was 5. So that has been a long wait.”
It gets better. Thursday was his 29th birthday.
“And I played solid, too,” he said. “First round at Augusta, I posted a low number. So that’s good.”
LOUD AND CLEAR
With only a handful of spectators allowed at the Masters, it’s easy to hear what the players are saying.
Kevin Na came through loud and clear during a frustrating seventh hole.
After a booming drive, Na misfired on his approach shot and watched the ball stop at the edge of the green.
“You’ve got to be kidding me!” he bellowed.
Na needed three putts to get down, settling for a bogey.
“Three-putt, three-putt, thank you,” he muttered, apparently referring to a similar misadventure on the greens earlier in the round.
Na wound up shooting a 1-over 73, hardly an encouraging start in the favorable scoring conditions. Fifty of the 92 players were under par when the first wound was halted because of darkness.
LOSING GRACEFULLY
Jack Nicklaus won more major tournaments than anyone in history, but he was known to be gracious in defeat as well.
So the six-time Masters champion was asked on Thursday what advice he would give to President Donald Trump, a friend, on losing his bid for re-election. The Republican incumbent has refused to concede the race or participate in the transition even though Democrat Joe Biden has won enough states to earn the majority of delegates to the electoral college.
Nicklaus, who met with the media after taking part in the honorary first tee shot ceremony at the Masters, declined to comment.
“I think I’ve said enough about that,” said Nicklaus, who endorsed Trump in the week before the election and said he had already voted for him. “I don’t think this is a place for politics.”
AUTOGRAPH SESSION
The Masters Club dinner Tuesday night has changed from when Gary Player first started going in 1962 as the defending champion. The idea of a champions’ dinner came from Ben Hogan.
Player said he was sitting next to Hogan when Horton Smith, the first Masters champion in 1934, began passing a book around for all the champions to signed. Player signed it and passed it over to Hogan.
Hogan stood up and banged the book on the table.
“He said, ‘Who passed this book up here?’ Horton Smith said, ‘Ben, I did. I’ve got a junior at my club, and I want to encourage him,’” Player said. “He said, ‘Horton, this is the Masters Club, not some autograph session club. Don’t you ever do that again.’
“And now, you see at the dinner hundreds of flags being signed for all the different charities, which is marvelous.”
Player said he doesn’t think Hogan would even attend the dinner now, with all the flags being signed. Jack Nicklaus agreed that the dinner has become an “autograph session,” but he wouldn’t go that far.
Times change.
“I would say it would be different,” Nicklaus said. “But the Masters dinner is always great fun for all of us.”
Nicklaus said the turnout was as low as it has ever been because of the pandemic and the difficulty of traveling.
