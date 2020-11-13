Masters Golf: Johnson, Frittelli join Casey at top as 1st round completed

Justin Thomas, a wizard with the wedge around the greens, hit a number of beautiful pitch shots on his way to a 66. This is his fifth Masters, and not only his lowest score, but the first time he has shot par or better in the opening round. Sungjae Im also had a 66, while Cameron Smith and Justin Rose joined the group at 67.

Defending champion Tiger Woods opened with a 68 that he completed on Thursday. It matched his lowest start in the Masters, but Woods knew when he finished it was a day to make birdies because of the soft conditions.

Everyone was going low. And they kept going low on Friday, even as the hum of motors from the sub-air system could be heard across the golf course.

Woods wound up in the group tied for 10th, which amazingly included 63-year-old Bernhard Langer. The two-time Masters champion still competes hard at Augusta National, and not even a longer course because of soft conditions stopped him.

But it wasn't easy for everyone.

Rory McIlroy, who has won his four majors during wet weeks, couldn't take advantage. McIlroy was even par at the turn when play was halted Thursday night. He started with a bogey on No. 10. He drove into the azaleas bushes well left of the 13th fairway, found it, took a penalty drop and made bogey.