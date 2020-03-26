Men’s Soccer: Napa Valley 1839 FC's season is halted after 2 games

Currently, the state of California is under a shelter-in-place order until further notice. As of Thursday, the United States has the most cases of coronavirus in the world with over 80,000. There are more than 3,000 confirmed cases in California and seven so far in Napa County.

“When the President could lift the stay-in-place order in a week or two or we might still be in for 18 months (one estimate for when a vaccine will be ready), those are so drastically different,” Housley said. “Again, that’s why I think the decision could have been considered premature.”

Even with the NPSL’s move to cancel the rest of the season, Housley said 1839 FC is still planning playing games at some point this year. He said there have been “tentative” talks with other Golden Gate Conference teams for a late-season tournament. He also said they’ve discussed potentially holding a California Cup tournament with teams from all over the state.

Regardless of specifics, Housley said once the situation is deemed safe, the team will return to the field.