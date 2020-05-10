Men's Soccer: EPL clubs split on restart after player tests positive

Brighton is only two points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining so does not want to give away home advantage for five of those fixtures, which include leader Liverpool and defending champion Manchester City due to visit the Amex Stadium.

“People will accuse us of self-interest, I totally understand that, but at this stage of the season there is self-interest at every level of the table,” Barber said.

“Everyone has different objectives for the season and we are all looking to play out the season, if it is safe to do so. We really do want to play and we want to make sure the competition stays as fair as it can be despite these exceptional circumstances that we are facing.”

Steve Parish, the chairman of midtable Crystal Palace, has been a rare public voice from within the Premier League supporting plans that envisage a June restart.

“There are no easy answers, we have to work through it as a collective and I think we will and come out with a consensus in the end,” Parish told the BBC. ”(The meeting) is another part of the journey in trying to get football back. We would be derelict in our duty if we did not find a way for the game to come back.