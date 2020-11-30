Men's Soccer: Frappart picked as first woman to ref in Champions League

Diop was first called up to play for his country at the age of 21 and made more than 60 appearances for Senegal from 2001-08. He played club soccer in Switzerland, France and Greece and for four teams in England: Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham. Diop won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008.

Diop was 6-foot-5 (1.96 meters) and nicknamed “Wardrobe” because of his commanding presence. He was loved in Senegal because of that goal against the French, the former colonizers of Senegal, but also for his likeable personality off the field along with his skill on it.

The 2002 Senegal team is still loved at home and Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane wrote of Diop on his official Twitter page: "It was with a broken heart that we learned of your departure. Know that you will remain in our hearts forever, even if you left without saying goodbye to us."

The Premier League expressed its condolences, as did Diop's former clubs.

“Rest well, Wardrobe,” Fulham said.

Germany sticks with Löw as coach

BERLIN — The German soccer federation is sticking with Joachim Löw as coach of the national team despite the 6-0 loss to Spain.