Men's Soccer: Frappart picked as first woman to ref in Champions League

NYON, Switzerland — UEFA appointed Stéphanie Frappart on Monday as the first female referee for a men's Champions League game.
The French official will take charge of Juventus hosting Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday.
Frappart is regarded as the top referee in women’s soccer and was picked by FIFA for the 2019 Women’s World Cup final in her home country.
She awarded a penalty after a video review that was scored by Megan Rapinoe to give the United States the lead in a 2-0 win over the Netherlands.
Weeks before the tournament, Frappart was the first woman to referee a game in the French men’s top-tier league.
Frappart handled her first men’s game for UEFA at the 2019 Super Cup, between Liverpool and Chelsea, and was picked for her first Europa League game in October.
U.S. to play El Salvador on Dec. 9 in Florida
CHICAGO — The U.S. will play El Salvador in an exhibition on Dec. 9 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just the fourth match this year for the American men.
The game announced Sunday is not on a FIFA fixture date, which means clubs are not required to release players. The roster is expected to be announced Tuesday and include players primarily from Major League Soccer.
The Americans returned to the field this month for the first time since March with a 0-0 draw at Wales and a 6-2 win over Panama in Austria, using mostly Europe-based players.
The U.S. is preparing for the delayed start of World Cup qualifying next September. Next year’s schedule also includes the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras in June, followed by the CONCACAF Gold Cup from July 10-Aug. 1, a tournament most top players are likely to skip.
The four matches this year are the fewest for the U.S. since it played three in 1987.
World Cup hero Diop dies at 42
Papa Bouba Diop, the tall Senegal midfielder who scored the goal that delivered one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history, has died. He was 42.
"FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop,” the sport's governing body said Sunday.
Diop was the hero when Senegal shocked defending champion France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. It was Senegal's World Cup debut and the win sent the West Africans on a run to the quarterfinals to match the best performance at the tournament by an African team.
“Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero,” FIFA said in its tribute on Twitter.
Diop was first called up to play for his country at the age of 21 and made more than 60 appearances for Senegal from 2001-08. He played club soccer in Switzerland, France and Greece and for four teams in England: Fulham, Portsmouth, West Ham and Birmingham. Diop won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008.
Diop was 6-foot-5 (1.96 meters) and nicknamed “Wardrobe” because of his commanding presence. He was loved in Senegal because of that goal against the French, the former colonizers of Senegal, but also for his likeable personality off the field along with his skill on it.
The 2002 Senegal team is still loved at home and Liverpool's Senegalese forward Sadio Mane wrote of Diop on his official Twitter page: "It was with a broken heart that we learned of your departure. Know that you will remain in our hearts forever, even if you left without saying goodbye to us."
The Premier League expressed its condolences, as did Diop's former clubs.
“Rest well, Wardrobe,” Fulham said.
Germany sticks with Löw as coach
BERLIN — The German soccer federation is sticking with Joachim Löw as coach of the national team despite the 6-0 loss to Spain.
The federation said Monday that its management agreed in a conference call that Löw, who has been in charge since taking over after the 2006 World Cup, should “unreservedly continue” with the team.
“A single game cannot and must not be a yardstick for the general performance of the national team and the national coach,” the federation said, referring to the match against Spain in the Nations League on Nov. 17.
The federation’s top officials, including president Fritz Keller and vice president Rainer Koch, met with Löw and national team director Oliver Bierhoff on Monday morning.
The federation said Löw informed the members of the executive committee of his assessments, ideas and plans for the European Championship, which was postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Germany was drawn into a tough group with France, Portugal and Hungary for Euro 2020, which will be held in June 2021.
Löw led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014, but his reputation took a hit following the team’s poor title defense in Russia and no clear upward trend since.
Löw dropped stalwarts Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng, but their younger replacements have failed to live up to expectations and the team has been prone to costly mistakes.
The decision not to recall the experienced trio has been criticized by former players such as Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lothar Matthäus.
Despite Nations League victories over a Ukraine team weakened by coronavirus infections, Germany also conceded late equalizers in 1-1 draws against Spain and Switzerland in September. Turkey scored in injury time for a 3-3 draw in their friendly in October.
Löw has been in charge for 189 games with a contract until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A lack of available replacements may have helped the federation maintain faith in the 60-year-old former Freiburg striker.
Löw has also received support from Bundesliga clubs like Bayern Munich and Leipzig for opting to give their players a rest for friendly games amid the hectic schedule caused by coronavirus-induced postponements.
Löw chalked up the loss to Spain as an isolated failure.
“When everyone is healthy, our team is very dangerous, even if it’s young and inexperienced,” Löw said in Seville.
The federation apparently agrees.
“There is a firm conviction that Joachim Löw and his coaching team will deliver successful games and results despite a challenging situation for everyone. The coach will take all the necessary steps for an exciting 2021 European Championship,” the federation said in its statement.
“We agree with the coach’s assessment that the following tournaments must already play a role in perspectives and sporting goals – namely the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 European Championship in our own country.”
Cavani apologizes for social media post, says opposes racism
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani apologized Monday for using a Spanish term for Black people, saying it was intended as an affectionate greeting and that he is “completely opposed to racism.”
The English Football Association is looking into Cavani's message on Instagram Stories after he scored twice in United's 3-2 victory at Southampton.
“The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game," Cavani said in a statement. "The last thing I wanted to do was cause offense to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologize for this.”
United said Cavani was informed his message could be “misconstrued” but the club believes there was “absolutely no malicious intent” behind the Uruguay striker's word choice.
“Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offense caused,” the club said. "Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism.”
