Men's Soccer: More German teams kneel before games, Wolfsburg beats Werder

Werder hasn’t won at home in the league since Sept. 1. It is six points off safety and three off Fortuna Düsseldorf in the relegation playoff spot. Wolfsburg climbed above Hoffenheim into sixth place and a Europa League spot.

Union and Schalke kept their unwanted records of not having won since the league restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Union was happy with a point to edge away from the relegation zone, Schalke was again frustrated as its winless run hit 12 games in all competitions, its worst since 1993.

Robert Andrich gave Union the lead on a rapid counterattack, his first goal coming with his 48th shot of the season, but Schalke answered with a powerful long-range strike from Jonjoe Kenny, the right-back on loan from Everton.

Fans are barred from Bundesliga matches because of the pandemic, but Union supporters made their voices heard at the game.

Around 30 people gathered in a forested area near the stadium Sunday, standing apart for social distancing, and police on site chose not to intervene, the dpa agency reported.

Their chants were clearly audible in the stadium and on TV, something Andrich called “really beautiful."