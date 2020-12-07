Men's Soccer: Qatar plans 'normal' World Cup after vaccines

“In the post-COVID pandemic era, we hope that sports will go back to normal as quickly as possible,” Al-Khater said.

The tournament isn't just going to a new region, but being played at the end of 2022 rather than the usual June-July slot, due to the fierce summer heat in the Gulf nation.

“When the announcement was made for the World Cup to be played in November and December, obviously at that time there was a lot of feedback about the disruption to the different calendars of the leagues,” Al-Khater said. “One thing we learned from the pandemic is that many leagues were able to adapt.”

And the months without any football during the pandemic will put into a new perspective the necessary break in the European seasons in 2022 to accommodate the World Cup. The later tournament gives more breathing space for qualifying to be completed rather than the tournament starting in about 18 months.

It also should provide a break eventually for players in the summer of 2022 after enduring a long stretch of games from around June this year through rescheduled events, including the Euros, and next season.