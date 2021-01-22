MLB: Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86

Aaron never singled out Bonds, who became embroiled in the debate over performance-enhancing drugs as he closed in on the home run record.

The Hammer always insisted that he didn’t mind passing on his most treasured title to someone else, even someone as tarnished as Bonds.

“Records are made to be broken,” Aaron said. “I did my share, whatever I could do, and that’s it.”

Aaron’s younger brother, Tommie, played alongside his brother for parts of seven seasons in both Milwaukee and Atlanta. Though he never had much success, the Aarons hold the record for most homers (768) by a pair of siblings.

Of course, Tommie accounted for just 13 of them. He died of leukemia at age 45 in 1984.

Hank Aaron’s survivors include his wife, Billye, and their daughter, Ceci. He also had four children from his first marriage to Barbara Lucas — Gail, Hank Jr., Lary and Dorinda.

Long after his career was over, Aaron acknowledged that today’s athletes are bigger, stronger and more fit.

Still, he would have been a success in any era.

“I may not have hit 70 homers in a season,” Aaron once said, “but I would have been up there.”