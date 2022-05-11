 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB

MLB: Angels rookie Detmers had 6.33 ERA, 2.4 record before no-hitting Rays

  • 0
Rays Angels Baseball

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) celebrates with teammates, including Mike Trout (27), after throwing a no-hitter in a 12-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim on Tuesday night.

 Ashley Landis, Associated Press

ANAHEIM — Reid Detmers was called up to the Los Angeles Angels late last season with high expectations. After 10 forgettable big league starts, the rookie left-hander exceeded even his own hopes Tuesday night.

Detmers pitched the majors’ second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefited from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as the Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0.

The 22-year-old left hander threw a career-high 108 pitches in his 11th big-league start, striking out two and walking one. He completed the 12th no-hitter in franchise history when Yandy Diaz grounded out to shortstop Andrew Velazquez to end the game.

“Getting the last out was the coolest part,” Detmers said. “It’s just something I’ve dreamed ever since I was a little kid. I didn’t think it would ever happen.”

He got a crucial assist from official scorer Mel Franks in the seventh.

Brett Phillips reached with one out when first baseman Jared Walsh ranged to his right and bobbled Phillips’ grounder. Walsh clapped when the video board showed the play was ruled an error, and the decision brought one of the biggest cheers of the night from the 39,313 fans at Angel Stadium — a large weekday crowd because it was Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night after he received his AL MVP award before the game.

People are also reading…

“I thought that was pretty clearly an error,” Walsh said. “I expect myself to make that play most of the time, so I would have definitely complained if they called that a hit.”

When asked if that might have been ruled a hit if the Angels were on the road, Walsh said: “I think most people that are in the major leagues would admit that was an error.”

Otherwise, Detmers (2-1) hardly had any close calls. He retired his first 15 hitters before Taylor Walls drew a lead-off walk in the sixth. Third baseman Anthony Rendon then made a nice leap to snag Vidal Bruján’s line drive, and Kevin Kiermaier ground into a double play to end the inning.

“I was just trying to get ahead. I couldn’t tell you much more. I was just trying to get outs,” Detmers said. “When I got two strikes on the last hitter, I was shaking a little bit. But other than that, I tried to keep myself pretty calm.”

The son of a former minor league pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals, Detmers was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Louisville and made his big-league debut last year.

He came into the game with a 2-4 career mark and a 6.33 ERA — the third highest ERA entering a no-hitter since earned runs became an official stat in 1913, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. He was 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA in his first five starts this season.

“He had a much better mound presence tonight. He just looked and felt the part,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Hopefully we are going to get a lot of residue of that in the future, because he's capable of that. Maybe not of no-hitters, I’m just saying that’s how he should pitch. That’s what he should look like more often.”

The Rays simply couldn’t barrel up Detmers, who mixed a fastball averaging 92 mph with a looping curveball, a changeup and a slider.

Detmers came into the game using his changeup only 5.1% of the time this season, but threw a career-high 24 against the Rays.

“I think his offspeed was keeping us off balance. He was throwing pretty much hard and soft away, but he was doing a good job of getting those heaters in,” Walls said.

It was the first time Detmers had gotten an out in the seventh inning or later since June 7, 2019, for Louisville against East Carolina at an NCAA Super Regional. His previous career high in the majors was six innings last season against Houston. He’d never thrown more than 97 pitches in a big league game, either.

The last Angels’ no-hitter was on July 12, 2019, when Taylor Cole and Félix Peña combined for one against the Seattle Mariners in the team’s first home game following the death of starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Detmers is the youngest Angel to throw a no-hitter and the first lefty since Clyde Wright on July 3, 1970 against Oakland.

It is the Angels' first individual no-hitter since Jered Weaver's on May 2, 2012, against Minnesota.

Five New York Mets’ pitchers combined for this year's first no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29. There were a record nine no-hitters across the majors last season. The previous by a rookie was Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert against San Diego last Aug. 14 in his first start.

Mike Trout had his second multi-homer game of the season and drove in three for the Angels, who have won six of their last seven.

Trout had a two-run shot off Corey Kluber (1-2) in the second to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 5-0 and then added another two-run homer in the eighth for the 22nd multi-homer game. Trout has nine homers this season, which is tied for second in the American League.

Chad Wallach and Anthony Rendon also went deep. Rendon homered in his first major league at-bat as a left-handed hitter in the eighth when Phillips, usually an outfielder, took the mound in the blowout.

Wallach, a journeyman catcher in his 80th career game and only second for the Angels, was behind the plate for Detmers with regular catchers Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki on the COVID-19 injured list. He and his dad, Tim Wallach, are the first father-son combo to each homer for the Angels.

Velazquez added three hits as the Angels had a season-high 18.

Kluber had a rough outing for the Rays. The right-hander went three innings and allowed eight runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Manuel Margot was not in the lineup after leaving Monday’s game due to right hamstring tightness.

Angels: INF David Fletcher had surgery today to repair the adductor muscles in both legs. The team doesn’t expect him back until at least after the All-Star break. ... C Austin Romine was called up to replace Stassi.

UP NEXT

Rays: LHP Shane McClanahan (2-2, 3.06 ERA) is tied with Chicago’s Dylan Cease for the American League lead in strikeouts with 47.

Angels: RHP Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 3.08 ERA) has won his last three starts and allowed two runs in 18 innings.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NBA Playoffs: Brooks' flagrant foul on Warriors' Payton not 'dirty' to Grizzlies coach Jenkins

NBA Playoffs: Brooks' flagrant foul on Warriors' Payton not 'dirty' to Grizzlies coach Jenkins

Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State’s Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. Meanwhile, Memphis center Steven Adams has cleared the health and safety protocols and should be available for Game 3 on Saturday.

NBA: Kings hire Warriors assistant Brown to be head coach

NBA: Kings hire Warriors assistant Brown to be head coach

The Sacramento Kings officially announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new head coach Monday with hopes he can end the NBA’s longest playoff drought ever. Brown currently is an assistant with Golden State and will remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets put bickering aside, trail Warriors 2-0 in series

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets put bickering aside, trail Warriors 2-0 in series

DENVER — The bickering Denver Nuggets will try to regain their composure for Game 3 in Denver as they trail the Golden State Warriors 2-0 in the first-round series. The Nuggets lost their composure not only against Stephen Curry and the Warriors in Game 2, but with the officials and each other. There was a spat between Will Barton and DeMarcus Cousins that was broken up by Monte Morris and Jamal Murray. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic showed his frustration by drawing a second technical in the fourth quarter and getting ejected. The Warriors' style of play may be getting into the Nuggets’ heads.

MLB: Tigers find road to success at home, beat A's 6-0, end skid

MLB: Tigers find road to success at home, beat A's 6-0, end skid

The Detroit Tigers were the visiting team in their own ballpark in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout, ending a 27-inning scoreless streak and a six-game skid with a 6-0 victory over the reeling Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Hall Of Famer Bob Lanier Dies Aged 73

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News