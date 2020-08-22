MLB: Angels snap nine-game A's home win streak

And with Ohtani playing, 40-year-old slugger Albert Pujols rested. He remains at 659 home runs and one from tying Hall of Famer Willie Mays for fifth place on the career list.

SCARE BEHIND THE PLATE

A’s catcher Austin Allen got hit in the right side of the head and lost his helmet when Tommy La Stella’s bat got him in the second inning. La Stella immediately reached back a hand to check on the catcher, who grabbed for his eye but stayed in the game after manager Bob Melvin and athletic trainer Nick Paparesta hustled out to make sure he was OK.

ALDRETE BACK

A’s first base coach Mike Aldrete rejoined the club after two days away dealing with protecting his home near Monterey that is threatened by a nearby wildfire.

Melvin has switched from a gaiter face covering to a more traditional mask to better keep smoke particles from his mouth and nose — not to mention he’s superstitious about whatever one was working during the winning stretch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: SS Andrelton Simmons had a planned day off after his return Friday night from a left ankle injury he hurt beating out an infield single at Oakland on July 27.