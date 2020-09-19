MLB: A's blank Giants, move closer to AL West title

Giants: RF Mike Yastrzemski, who left Thursday’s win against Seattle in the third with tightness in his right calf, missed a second straight game but remains day to day and not an injured list candidate at this stage. ... RHP Jeff Samardzija, sidelined by an inflamed pitching shoulder, and RHP Reyes Moronta (right shoulder surgery) continue to progress with throwing programs at Sacramento as the season nears its end. They haven’t been ruled out to return. “Everything is on the table. This is a stretch of games that’s going to determine our ability to get into the postseason,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “We want to preserve as many options as possible. We’re going to keep pushing until they’re no longer options. I still see both Samardzija and Moronta as options for us.”