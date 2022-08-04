MLB: A's edge Angels, Dodgers sweep Giants

ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels tied a major league record with seven solo home runs, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Oakland Athletics 8-7 Thursday.

Ramon Laureano homered and drove in four runs, and Seth Brown had a two-run shot during a six-run third inning for AL-worst Oakland. Sean Murphy also drove in two runs for the Athletics, who took the final two games of the series and have won six of their last nine.

Paul Blackburn (7-6) picked up his first win since June 16 despite surrendering four home runs.

Dodgers 5, Giants 3

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat San Francisco to complete a four-game sweep.

J.D. Davis hit his first home run with the Giants, who fell to a majors-worst 3-12 since the All-Star break, a two-run shot in the second for a 2-1 lead. Brandon Belt doubled off Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel and scored on a wild pitch in the ninth. Jakob Junis (4-3) allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking two.

Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time as a Giants manager by first base umpire Phil Cuzzi after reliever Jarlin García struck out James Outman to end the top of the sixth.

Wilmer Flores was announced as the Giants’ recipient of the Heart and Hustle Award as voted by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. The award honors a player from each team who “demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.” The overall winner will be announced in November.

Giants catcher Joey Bart (groin tightness) got the day off, but isn’t expected to miss any additional time. Shortstop Brandon Crawford (left knee inflammation) and outfielder Pederson (concussion) are expected to come off the IL on Saturday, and infielder Thairo Estrada (concussion) is on track to return Sunday. Third baseman Evan Longoria (right hamstring strain) will not require a rehab assignment and could come off the IL as soon as this weekend, though next week is more likely.

Following a rare Friday off, LHP Carlos Rodón (9-6, 3.00) opens a two-game series in Oakland on Saturday. Rodón limited the Athletics to one run and three hits in six innings in an 8-2 win on April 26.

For the Dodgers, righthander Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA) — nephew of Napa High assistant track and field coach Steve Gonsolin — starts as L.A. opens a three-game home series against the Padres on Friday. Gonsolin is 3-0 with a 1.73 ERA in five career appearances, including four starts, against San Diego.