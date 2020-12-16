MLB: A's end relationship with short-season Class-A Lake Monsters

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont local baseball fans had some bad news this week.

The Oakland Athletics have ended their 10-year relationship with the Burlington-based Vermont Lake Monsters, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The short-season Class-A club is not one of the 120 teams Major League Baseball invited to join the restructured minor leagues next year, the newspaper reported.

The A’s announced Wednesday that they will be developing players with the Las Vegas Aviators, Midland RockHounds, Lansing Lugnuts and Stockton Ports starting in 2021.

“While we are not ready to formally announce what this means for the 2021 Vermont Lake Monsters season, we are highly encouraged with our ongoing discussions to ensure professional baseball will continue at Centennial Field for many seasons to come," the Lake Monsters posted on social media.