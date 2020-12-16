 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB: A's end relationship with short-season Class-A Lake Monsters
MLB

MLB: A's end relationship with short-season Class-A Lake Monsters

{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont local baseball fans had some bad news this week.

The Oakland Athletics have ended their 10-year relationship with the Burlington-based Vermont Lake Monsters, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The short-season Class-A club is not one of the 120 teams Major League Baseball invited to join the restructured minor leagues next year, the newspaper reported.

The A’s announced Wednesday that they will be developing players with the Las Vegas Aviators, Midland RockHounds, Lansing Lugnuts and Stockton Ports starting in 2021.

“While we are not ready to formally announce what this means for the 2021 Vermont Lake Monsters season, we are highly encouraged with our ongoing discussions to ensure professional baseball will continue at Centennial Field for many seasons to come," the Lake Monsters posted on social media.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Officially Elevates Negro Leagues to 'Major League' Status

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News