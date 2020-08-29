MLB: A's get La Stella from Angels for Barreto

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ANAHEIM — The Oakland Athletics acquired infielder 2019 All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels for infielder Franklin Barreto on Friday night.

La Stella has a $3.25 million, one-year contract that pays $1,203,704 prorated with the Angels, who acquired him from the Chicago Cubs in November 2018. He is batting .273 with four homers and 14 RBIs this season while playing second base and first base for struggling Los Angeles, which began Friday in last place in the American League.

The trade adds another potent veteran bat to the AL West-leading A’s, along with depth and versatility at key infield positions. La Stella also was an exceptional pinch-hitter for the Chicago Cubs before emerging as an everyday player with Los Angeles, and that skill could be valuable once again in a postseason run.

“Oakland is getting themselves a championship-caliber player and one that’s going to be able to help them as they make their push,” Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. “Tommy was a well-thought-of teammate, somebody that cared and somebody that was consistent, showing up with the same demeanor in good times or not. We’ll miss him for that."