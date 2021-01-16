MLB: A's give reliable Chapman big raise

Manaea, limited to five September starts in 2019 as he went 4-0 when he returned from shoulder surgery before losing the wild-card game to Tampa Bay, went 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 11 starts. The 28-year-old Manaea was due to make a $3.75 million salary last year but earned $1,388,889 prorated for the shortened season.

Montas pitched opening day for Oakland and finished 3-5 with a 5.60 ERA over 11 starts and 53 innings. He went 9-2 in 2019 despite an 80-game suspension after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. He had been due to make $573,500 last season but earned $212,407.

Trivino could be a closer candidate this spring. He earned $210,556 of his prorated $568,500 salary in 2020. He had 26 strikeouts to 10 walks and was 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA over nine outings and 23 1/3 innings.

In 11 postseason trips since 2000, Oakland has advanced to the AL Championship Series just once — in 2006 before being swept by the Tigers. The 2020 team fell short of its World Series goal after the A’s won 97 games each of the previous two years only to lose in the one-game wild card.

