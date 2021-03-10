MLB: A's hire Schimmel as new public address announcer

“I am an Oakland A through and through, so this is the greatest honor of my career,” Schimmel said. “As an Oakland native, I spent many nights at the Coliseum with my family. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would become the PA announcer for my favorite team. I am truly thankful for this opportunity and cannot wait for Opening Day."

A softball player since age 7, she added: “I’m also eternally grateful to the late Dick Callahan, who was a great mentor to me over the last three years. Nobody will replace Dick, but I hope to make him proud as I sit behind the mic each night.”

Longtime Giants PA Brooks-Moon said she's “so thrilled” for Schimmel.

“She truly deserves this. I reached out to her last season to offer my support and we have remained friends,” Brooks-Moon said in a message to The Associated Press. “I had hoped it wouldn’t have taken so long for Marysol and Amelia to follow. But change is often slow. It was a lonely place for me for almost two decades, and now I have two sisters in solidarity.

"I’ve always hoped that my legacy would be that I helped to bring significant changes to MLB, and that includes improving diversity on the field, in the front office and on the mic. And for both of us to be the voices of our childhood teams is remarkable and the cherry on top!!”