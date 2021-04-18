MLB: A's rally to beat Tigers in ninth, 3-2, for eighth straight win

OAKLAND — Matt Olson scored from second base on a fielding error by Detroit third baseman Jeimer Candelario with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics past the Tigers 3-2 on Sunday for their eighth straight win.

Sean Murphy hit a tying home run in the eighth as the A’s swept the four-game series.

“We feel pretty good about the way we’re playing right now,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “We weren’t getting a ton of good swings, but as long as we’re close we feel like we find a way to win the game."

Olson hit a one-out double off Gregory Soto (1-0) when Tigers center fielder Victor Reyes lost a high fly ball in the sun. After Matt Chapman struck out looking, Murphy walked before pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a sharp grounder that rolled under Candelario’s glove into left field.

“Everything that kind of could go wrong did go wrong in this four-game series,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “We didn’t hit and then ultimately we just couldn’t finish them all off. I thought today was a breakthrough day for us early and then ultimately they did more than we did to win.”

Ramón Laureano had an RBI triple for the A’s.

The A’s are 9-1 since starting the season 0-6.