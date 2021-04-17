MLB: A's slug, pitch past Tigers 7-0 for 7th straight win

Casey Mize (1-1) had surrendered only one run over 11 innings with nine strikeouts in his first two starts before running into a hot A's lineup this time out. He gave up five runs on seven hits in five innings.

DOMINATING DETROIT

Oakland improved to 27-6 versus Detroit dating to June 2, 2015.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Slugger Miguel Cabrera is making progress as he works back from a strained left biceps muscle but won't be ready to return for the team's upcoming series back home against Pittsburgh. He hit in the cage this weekend at the Coliseum and is expected to hit live batting practice once in Detroit. Manager A.J. Hinch said a timetable will be determined by how he does over the next four or five days. ... RF Nomar Mazara, who went on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a side injury after exiting during an at-bat in the fourth inning of Wednesday’s win at Houston, will need more than the 10 days sidelined but it isn't projected as a long-term injury. His rotation is the biggest challenge, Hinch said.