MLB: A's stun Giants with late comeback, 8-7 in 10 innings

Oakland improved to 1-2 in interleague play and started a stretch with seven straight games against the National League West.

After playing 14 of their initial 20 games on the road, the Giants are back home for 11 of 13 at home. Still, they squandered leads of 5-0 and 6-2 Friday night.

COOLING OFF

Giants mascot Lou Seal spent much of the game paddling in a kayak on McCovey Cove alongside bay regular McCovey Cove Dave.

LAUREANO SUSPENSION

A's center fielder Ramon Laureano sat out after he had a six-game suspension reduced to four games Friday following an appeal of the penalty for his role in a benches-clearing incident with the rival Houston Astros last Sunday.

Major League Baseball said a settlement had been reached. Laureano will be eligible to play again Tuesday against the Diamondbacks. Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in the fracas at Oakland.

Canha filled in for Laureano as he had for a stretch last season, when the center fieldert was hurt. Canha made a great catch Friday night, despite running hard into the wall, and went 1 for 3 with a strikeout and walk.

TRAINER'S ROOM