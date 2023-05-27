Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A bill introduced late Friday in the Nevada Legislature would give the Oakland Athletics up to $380 million for a potential 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

The bulk of the public funding would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. Clark County also would contribute $25 million in credit toward infrastructure costs.

The A’s have been looking for a home to replace Oakland Coliseum, where the team has played since arriving from Kansas City for the 1968 season. The team previously sought to build a stadium in Fremont, California, as well as San Jose and finally the Oakland waterfront — all ideas that never materialized.

The plan in the Nevada Legislature won't directly raise taxes. It can move forward with a simply majority vote in the Senate and Assembly. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the proposal before they adjourn June 5, though it could be voted on if a special session is called.

The Athletics have agreed to use land on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip, where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has said she is disappointed the team didn't negotiate with Oakland as a “true partner.”

Las Vegas would be the fourth home for a franchise that started as the Philadelphia Athletics from 1901-54. It would become the smallest TV market in Major League Baseball and the smallest market to be home to three major professional sports franchises.

The team and Las Vegas are hoping to draw from the nearly 40 million tourists who visit the city annually to help fill the stadium. The 30,000-seat capacity would make it the smallest MLB stadium.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday a vote on the move could take place when owners meet June 13-15 in New York.

The plan faces an uncertain path in the Nevada Legislature. On Thursday, Democratic leaders said financing bills, including for the A's, may not go through if Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoes the five budget bills, which he has threatened to do as many of his priorities have stalled or faded in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Under the bill, the Clark County Board of Commissioners would create a homelessness prevention and assistance fund along the stadium’s area in coordination with MLB and the Nevada Resort Association. There, they would manage funds for services, including emergency rental and utility assistance, job training, rehabilitation and counseling services for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The lease agreement with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority would be up for renewal after 30 years.

Nevada's legislative leadership is reviewing the proposal, Democratic state Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said in a statement Thursday.

“No commitment will be made until we have both evaluated the official proposal and received input from interested parties, including impacted community members,” Yeager said.

Houston beats A's 6-3

OAKLAND — Astros’ shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a two-run home run, backing another solid outing from Framber Valdez as Houston sent the Oakland Athletics to their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-3 win Saturday.

Alex Bregman had three hits and three RBI for Houston, which has won 13 of 16.

The victory was the 2,123rd of Astros manager Dusty Baker’s career, two shy of Hall of Famer Joe McCarthy for eighth on the all-time list.

The A’s (10-44) are on pace for 132 losses, two shy of the major league record held by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders. Oakland was managed by bench coach Darren Bush while Mark Kotsay attended his daughter’s high school graduation.

Oakland scored twice in the eighth on Shea Langeliers’ two-out single off Hector Neris to pull within 6-3 before Tony Kemp grounded out.

Valdez (5-4) made a terrific defensive play after the A’s loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth.

Oakland’s Seth Brown hit a sharp grounder that first baseman José Abreu bobbled into foul territory. Abreu chased the ball then flipped it backward to Valdez, who was covering first.

A's right-handed pitcher Adrián Martínez was optioned to Las Vegas to make room for reliever Hogan Harris. Martinez had a 2.84 ERA in five outings since coming off from the Injured List on May 15.

Astros’ RHP Cristian Javier (5-1, 3.07 ERA) makes his 12th career appearance against the A’s in Sunday’s series finale. Javier has faced only one team, Texas, more. RHP Luis Medina (0-3, 6.45), winless in three starts since being called up from the minors May 11, goes for Oakland.